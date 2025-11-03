Datavault AI Announces Record Date of Nov. 14, 2025, for Dream Bowl Draft Meme Coin Distribution to All Eligible Scilex and Datavault AI Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a pioneer in AI-powered data valuation and tokenization, today unveiled plans for the highly anticipated Dream Bowl Draft, set to select top invitees for the Crusaders vs. Patriots matchup in the 2026 Dream Bowl presented by Scilex (Nasdaq: SCLX). This marquee event will culminate on Jan. 11, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, where elite athletes will compete for the Dream Bowl Championship. Building on this excitement, Datavault AI will also host the professional Drone Racing and e-sports Championships, crowning the World Champion of Madden Football 2026 alongside two thrilling team e-sports titles. The first-of-its-kind collegiate bowl and e-sports event will showcase reigning world championship e-sports teams from around the globe, alongside the North American Madden 2026 champion, who will compete against the top contender for both prize money and the championship title.

Datavault AI remains firmly committed to shareholder value creation and continuous innovation. In collaboration with Scilex Holding Company, Datavault will commemorate the upcoming Dream Bowl 2026 through a special one-time distribution of the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coin to DVLT and Scilex stockholders of record as of Nov. 14, 2025, subject to board approval. Each holder will receive an exclusive commemorative digital collectible designed with utility features, including immutable proof of ownership, embedded ticketing details, and exclusive content related to invited athletes, game highlights, and event access. The handcrafted tokens will be air-dropped to Data Vault® wallets following final roster confirmations on or after Nov. 25, 2025, with the record date set on Nov. 14, 2025. The Company will provide further instructions regarding wallet setup, token access, and distribution procedures in a subsequent communication prior to the delivery date to ensure that all eligible shareholders can properly claim and view their tokens.

"This distribution not only rewards our loyal shareholders but also positions Datavault AI and SCILEX holders at the forefront of tokenomics and highly intelligent systems that recognize talent and achievement through new comprehensive screening criteria for bowl participation. Giving athletes skills, capabilities, and potential rating through DataScore® and then a stable coin valuation through DataValue® we’ve changed how data value can be captured, minted and ultimately monetized in an unlimited number of ways. Through our agents DataValue®, DataScore® and Data Vault Bank® mirroring the transformative asset tokenization strategies championed by industry leaders like BlackRock's Larry Fink and JPMorgan," said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO and Co-Founder of Datavault AI. “Our meme coin initiative has the potential to deliver tangible engagement in the upcoming Dream Bowl and is just another example of how we are crossing over into Web 3.0 where experiences are the real treasures in life and data is our new currency. We hope that every Dream Bowl recipient takes the time to learn about how data and AI can level long-standing uneven playing fields so that every person who is gifted, talented, or has the sheer grit and confidence to win can get their dream shot.”

Neil Malvone, CEO of Cutting Edge Sports Management and host of Dream Bowl XIV, states, "At CESM, we are redefining the future of sport through innovation. DatavaultAI's, groundbreaking AI-powered, tokenized draft for the Dream Bowl represents a game changing step—merging technology, transparency, and opportunity for college athletes. By integrating blockchain and artificial intelligence, we’re giving players, fans, and partners an entirely new, equitable way to experience the college showcase selection process. November 14 will be a landmark date for everyone who believes in smarter, fairer pathways to the next level of football."

Datavault AI continues to leverage its robust IP portfolio in data platforms, tokenization, and immersive technologies to drive shareholder returns amid a booming digital economy.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as "expect," "will," "anticipates," "continues" and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our proposed meme coin, including the planned record and distribution date for the meme coin, the planned utility and functionality of the meme coin, our expectations regarding the Dream Bowl Draft, our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



