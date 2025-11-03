Inspiring the Next Generation: National Skilled Trade and Technology Week Launches Across Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the official launch of National Skilled Trade and Technology Week (NSTTW), a nationwide initiative dedicated to inspiring Canadians to explore these exciting and rewarding career opportunities. Throughout the week, events and activities will take place across the country to raise awareness, spark interest, and highlight the critical role skilled careers play in building Canada’s future.

During NSTTW, organizations from coast to coast partner with Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) to engage youth, parents, and the public in a truly ‘hands-on’ way. SCC’s Member Organizations are hosting a variety of activities nationwide — from interactive workshops and skilled trade demonstrations to career fairs, networking events and social media campaigns — all designed to showcase the exciting opportunities available in skilled trades and technologies. Click here to learn more.

To celebrate NSTTW, Skills/Compétences Canada will host an exclusive networking breakfast for education and industry leaders on Thursday, November 6, at Centennial College in Toronto. Following the breakfast, students in middle and high school will get hands-on at a dynamic Skills Fair, exploring post-secondary options and career pathways. Highlights include several interactive Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities and labs throughout the college. These experiences give youth an exciting, first-hand look at a variety of in-demand skilled careers.

“We’re proud to highlight National Skilled Trade and Technology Week as a way to help youth discover the exciting possibilities that careers in trades and technologies can offer,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada. “With a growing demand for skilled workers, this week provides a valuable opportunity to connect young people with employers and showcase the rewarding pathways available in these sectors.”

Skilled careers open the door to countless opportunities for Canadian youth. With demand for these roles at an all-time high, students and apprentices can look forward to strong career prospects, valuable advantages in the job market, and a chance to build their futures today. National Skilled Trade and Technology Week (NSTTW) shines a spotlight on these rewarding pathways, inspiring the next generation of skilled workers.

Skills/Compétences Canada promotes careers in the skilled trades and technologies to youth across the country and holds the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) — the nation’s largest skilled trade and technology competition. At SCNC, students and apprentices demonstrate their talents and compete for the title of national champion. The next SCNC will take place at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on May 28 and 29, 2026.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on X, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, Instagram and TikTok. #NSTTW2025

Media Contact: Michèle Rogerson, 613-266-4771, micheler@skillscanada.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0db7ed5-e84b-496f-bc23-7183df988a61