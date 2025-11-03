Phosphorus Declares Independence from Opaque CPS Security Pricing and Passive Discovery Vendors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus Cybersecurity, the fastest-growing extended Internet of Things (xIoT) security and management company, has introduced the industry’s first fully transparent per-device pricing model for its autonomous platform, which performs active discovery and risk assessment, device hardening and remediation, and compliance enforcement.

As enterprises grapple with the staggering diversity and scale of xIoT devices, from unmanaged IoT and OT systems to medical and industrial devices that often lack clear ownership, the challenge of securing what cannot run agents or be centrally managed has never been greater. This very fragmentation and the resulting security hygiene breakdowns it creates is why Phosphorus was founded: to confront unmanaged risk at the device level and deliver autonomous security and management for the world’s connected devices.

The first step toward reducing that risk is full, estate-wide visibility, knowing exactly what assets exist and the precise risks they introduce. In a market crowded with opaque “visibility-only” vendors charging exorbitant prices for tools with long, complex deployment timelines, Phosphorus is setting a new standard of transparency and measurable outcomes for xIoT protection. By making deep visibility and device-level risk context accessible to every enterprise, Phosphorus is empowering customers to take control of their xIoT environments, starting fast, scaling efficiently with safety, and focusing on what truly matters: measurable risk reduction.



“Security shouldn’t be a mystery sold at a premium. Customers deserve proof, not promises,” said Sonu Shankar, President & COO of Phosphorus. “We’re flipping the script, making pricing and protection equally transparent and accessible. We made the Phosphorus platform easy to use; now we’re making it more accessible and easy to buy.”

The platform is creating significant market demand. The company added 336% more ARR in the past two quarters than during the same period a year ago. A secondary benefit of the pricing model is that it is designed to simplify deal flow, providing full transparency to enable the company and its partners to better serve our customers.

Visibility Should Be a Right, Not an Exploitation

Customers have historically struggled with visibility and management of their xIoT risk due to the sheer scale and diversity of connected devices, which range from IP cameras to printers to patient monitors, HVAC controllers, and Power Distribution Units, and everything in between. Legacy, passive CPS discovery vendors have turned visibility into a costly luxury, masking incomplete inventories and inaccurate data behind complex pricing and expensive hardware dependencies. Their multi-year deployments leave organizations with hidden costs and unresolved risks.



Phosphorus’s autonomous xIoT security platform deploys in hours without SPAN ports, TAPs, packet brokers, or proprietary hardware, delivering full-scope security from discovery to detailed risk assessment and remediation at enterprise scale. Its patented Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment technology dramatically decreases discovery time from weeks or months to minutes compared to legacy approaches, while simultaneously providing deep insights into devices and risks. Phosphorus completes discovery on a representative Class B network in just 15 minutes. After scanning more than 6.3 billion IP addresses for its customers and exposing countless hidden devices and unseen risks, Phosphorus has one clear conviction: visibility is a fundamental security right.



Transparent, Modular Pricing

Recognizing that every organization’s xIoT security journey is different, Phosphorus offers modular pricing tailored to real needs. Customers can pay only for the capabilities and number of devices they manage, and expand seamlessly as their security maturity grows.

Pricing for Intelligent Active Discovery, which safely identifies, profiles, classifies, and performs detailed risk assessment on every device on a network, is just $5 per device per year. Large enterprises can unlock unlimited discovery at no cost through qualifying platform purchases, achieving comprehensive visibility from day one.

“In the world of critical infrastructure, passive discovery and hidden pricing models have long hindered progress,” said Phillip Taylor, Principal, YSN Co., and former Siemens Industrial Networks Specialist. “Phosphorus changes that by combining full-spectrum device visibility with active remediation, something we’ve waited decades to see in OT cybersecurity. It’s the first platform that lets engineers actually fix the problems they discover, safely and at scale.”

xIoT Security Demands Remediation, Not Observation

Passive discovery tools merely observe, and brittle microsegmentation services simply contain, as device vulnerabilities accumulate, leaving devices vulnerable with default passwords, outdated firmware, and risky configurations. Phosphorus changes that paradigm by enabling safe, active remediation: automatically rotating credentials, updating firmware, managing certificates, and enforcing security policies across the entire device fleet. Customers can unlock the device hardening and remediation capabilities they need for the devices they want. Pricing for these modules ranges from $5 to $10 per device per year.



“This new pricing model makes it easier for our clients to get started, regardless of budget, since most organizations aren’t even aware that 70% of their devices have no password and 68% have severe vulnerabilities. When customers unlock the full capabilities of the Phosphorus platform, their security posture significantly increases. It’s no wonder we have seen a 157% year-over-year growth in xIoT device password rotations and a 65% year-over-year increase in firmware updates,” said Shankar. “True protection means taking action: identifying every device, assessing its posture, and fixing what’s broken before it can be weaponized. Visibility is where it starts. Remediation is where security actually happens.”



Remediation is what turns visibility into actual security. The Phosphorus platform secures and manages connected devices at machine scale; safely, automatically, continuously, with human oversight, not limitations. These capabilities work together to harden every connected device:

Password Management : automatically rotates and enforces secure device credentials across IoT, OT, and industrial assets.

: automatically rotates and enforces secure device credentials across IoT, OT, and industrial assets. Firmware Management : upgrade and downgrade device firmware at scale to eliminate known vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

: upgrade and downgrade device firmware at scale to eliminate known vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Certificate Management : issues, rotates, and validates digital certificates so device connections can be trusted.

: issues, rotates, and validates digital certificates so device connections can be trusted. Device Drift Monitoring & Response : detects configuration drift or policy violations and restores devices to a compliant state.

: detects configuration drift or policy violations and restores devices to a compliant state. Device Backups : ensures operational and ransomware resilience by maintaining secure device backups for rapid restoration and continuity.

: ensures operational and ransomware resilience by maintaining secure device backups for rapid restoration and continuity. Device Log Retrieval: centralizes log collection and analytics for detailed device-level forensics and compliance verification.

Together, these capabilities form the industry’s first autonomous remediation framework for xIoT, an active defense platform that continuously strengthens the devices enterprises depend on every day.



Comply-to-Connect and Remove Banned Devices

As government and critical-infrastructure sectors adopt Comply-to-Connect standards, Phosphorus uniquely enforces these measures by identifying and validating devices before they connect. The platform also protects organizations from risky or banned devices, such as those restricted under NDAA Section 889, detecting and removing them, even when unmarked or white-labeled.

“Finding a device is step one; ensuring it’s safe, compliant, and trusted is what matters,” said Shankar. “We’ve found equipment on critical systems that should never have been there, and when that happens, it’s not a compliance issue, it’s a compromise waiting to happen.”

Transparent pricing and details on Phosphorus’s autonomous xIoT platform are available at phosphorus.io /pricing

