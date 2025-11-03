Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines in oncology and autoimmune disease, today announced that updated clinical data from the NX-5948-301 Phase 1a/1b clinical trial have been selected for presentation at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 6 – 9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. The data will be featured in two presentations: an oral presentation with new results in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and a poster presentation with updated results in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

In addition to these clinical presentations, Nurix and its collaborators will also present new mechanistic insights into resistance to Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) targeted therapies at a separate ASH poster session, highlighting discoveries that expand the understanding of BTK biology.



Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a Novel Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Degrader, Demonstrates Rapid and Durable Clinical Responses in Relapsed / Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): New and Updated Findings from an Ongoing Phase 1a/b Trial

Presenter: Zulfa Omer, M.D., Assistant Professor Internal Medicine, College of Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Session Name: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treatment of CLL in Relapse and in Richter Transformation

Abstract #: 86

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Presentation Time: 9:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Room: Orange County Convention Center - W224ABEF

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a Novel Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Degrader, Shows High Clinical Activity and Tolerable Safety in Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia: Updated Results from an Ongoing Phase 1a/b Study

Presenter: Scott Huntington M.D., MPH, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine (Hematology), Yale School of Medicine

Session Name: 623: Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Abstract # 5359

Session Date and Time: Monday, December 8, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center - West Halls BЗ – B4

Title: Molecular and Structural Basis of Pan-Resistance to BTK Targeting Therapies via BTK A428D Mutation

Presenter: Quinlan Sievers, M.D., Ph.D. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Session Name: 641:Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Basic and Translational Poster I

Abstract # 2102

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center - West Halls BЗ – B4



About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)

Bexobrutideg is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, small molecule degrader of BTK currently being evaluated in the DAYBreak CLL-201 clinical trial (NCT07221500), a pivotal single-arm Phase 2 study of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Nurix also continues enrollment in the NX-5948-301 Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (NCT05131022) of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trials can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of a preclinical stage degrader of STAT6, a clinical stage degrader of IRAK4, and multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by a fully AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Nurix’s intention to present updated data from the clinical trials of bexobrutideg at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

