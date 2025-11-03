Press Release

Nokia and Rohde & Schwarz collaborate on AI-powered 6G receiver to cut costs, accelerate time to market

AI-powered receiver technology using machine learning can greatly enhance future 6G coverage, creating cost savings and accelerating time to market.

The AI technology identifies and compensates for distortion in wireless signals, leading to substantial improvements in 6G uplink coverage.

Nokia and Rohde & Schwarz will demonstrate the technology at the Brooklyn 6G Summit from November 5-7.

3 November 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and the test and measurement company Rohde & Schwarz have created and successfully tested a 6G radio receiver that uses AI technologies to overcome one of the biggest anticipated challenges of 6G network rollouts, coverage limitations inherent in 6G’s higher-frequency spectrum.

The machine learning capabilities in the receiver greatly boost uplink distance, enhancing coverage for future 6G networks. This will help operators roll out 6G over their existing 5G footprints, reducing deployment costs and accelerating time to market.

Nokia Bell Labs developed the receiver and validated it using 6G test equipment and methodologies from Rohde & Schwarz. The two companies will unveil a proof-of-concept receiver at the Brooklyn 6G Summit on November 6, 2025.

“One of the key issues facing future 6G deployments is the coverage limitations inherent in 6G’s higher-frequency spectrum. Typically, we would need to build denser networks with more cell sites to overcome this problem. By boosting the coverage of 6G receivers, however, AI technology will help us build 6G infrastructure over current 5G footprints,” Peter Vetter, President, Core Research, Bell Labs, Nokia.

Nokia Bell Labs and Rohde & Schwarz have tested this new AI receiver under real world conditions, achieving uplink distance improvements over today’s receiver technologies ranging from 10% to 25%. The testbed comprises an R&S SMW200A vector signal generator, used for uplink signal generation and channel emulation. On the receive side, the newly launched FSWX signal and spectrum analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz is employed to perform the AI inference for Nokia’s AI receiver. In addition to enhancing coverage, the AI technology also demonstrates improved throughput and power efficiency, multiplying the benefits it will provide in the 6G era.

“Rohde & Schwarz is excited to collaborate with Nokia in pioneering AI-driven 6G receiver technology. Leveraging more than 90 years of experience in test and measurement, we're uniquely positioned to support the development of next-generation wireless, allowing us to evaluate and refine AI algorithms at this crucial pre-standardization stage. This partnership builds on our long history of innovation and demonstrates our commitment to shaping the future of 6G,” Michael Fischlein, VP, Spectrum & Network Analyzers, EMC and Antenna Test, Rohde & Schwarz

