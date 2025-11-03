Stride, Inc. Authorizes $500 Million Stock Repurchase Program

RESTON, Va., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) (“Stride,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), one of the nation’s most successful technology-based education companies, today announced the approval of a stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to $500 million of shares of Stride’s common stock until October 31, 2026.

“Stride’s Board of Directors and management team remain confident in the Company’s long-term outlook and believes in the investments we are making to upgrade our learning and technology platforms. Demand for our products and services remains strong, and industry demand and trends around online education continue to grow,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair. “Our new share authorization underscores our belief and will allow the Company to repurchase shares at attractive prices. Stride is bolstered by strong cash flow and a robust balance sheet, and will continue to allocate capital to our most attractive growth opportunities to create long term value for shareholders.”

Under the repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, all in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at stridelearning.com.

