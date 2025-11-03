Collage Group Announces Leadership Transition: Kevin Daly Appointed CEO; Co-Founder David Wellisch to Serve as Executive Chairman

Bethesda, MD, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collage Group, the leading cultural intelligence engine helping brands discover and accelerate growth through culturally-grounded insights and data, announced a planned leadership transition. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer David Wellisch will assume the new role of Executive Chairman, and Kevin Daly will join Collage Group as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

This transition reflects a thoughtful, long-planned step in Collage’s evolution and continued momentum as the company expands its leadership in cultural intelligence and growth audience insights.

A Vision for Continued Growth and Innovation

Under David’s leadership, Collage has grown from a start-up founded in 2009 as the Latinum Network to a market leader serving hundreds of the world’s leading brands. Over the past 15 years, Collage has become the industry’s trusted source for cultural insights that help brands unlock growth through authenticity, relevance, and impact.

As Executive Chairman, David will continue to work full-time with the Company but shift his focus to long term product vision, corporate development and strategic partnerships, and strengthening relationships with clients and prospects. He will continue to elevate Collage’s brand and help expand Collage’s role in the broader insights and data ecosystem.

“This transition marks an exciting new chapter for Collage,” said David Wellisch, Co-Founder and Executive Chair. “From our early days building a community of forward-thinking marketers to today’s powerful intelligence platform, Collage has always been about helping brands connect meaningfully with different consumer segments. Kevin brings the experience, perspective, and energy to scale our mission even further, and I’m looking forward to partnering with him as we chart Collage’s next phase of growth.”

A Proven Leader to Drive the Next Phase

Kevin Daly joins Collage Group from Toluna, where he served as Chief Sales Officer, leading global commercial strategy and accelerating revenue growth across the company’s industry-leading insights platform. With more than 15 years in market research and data-driven consulting, Daly has built and scaled high-performing teams at Verint, Nielsen (as Global SVP & GM of BASES), and Affinnova, where he guided SaaS solutions through rapid expansion.

“I’m honored to join Collage at such a pivotal time,” said Kevin Daly, CEO of Collage Group. “The company’s mission to fuel brand growth through cultural intelligence has never been more important. With its unmatched data and tech, deep relationships, and expert team, Collage is uniquely positioned to help brands thrive amid today’s changing consumer landscape. I look forward to working closely with David and the leadership team to drive continued innovation, growth, and client success.”

Continuing the Momentum

“David and the Collage team have built an exciting company that sits at the intersection of 2 critical areas – understanding the increasingly-diverse American consumer and helping brands find new pockets of growth,” said Deepak Sindwani, Managing Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners and Board Member of Collage. “Kevin’s leadership experience and proven ability to scale high-growth organizations make him the ideal leader for Collage’s next chapter. We’re confident his experience and partnership with David will accelerate Collage’s momentum, deepen its client impact, and extend its leadership position.”

This leadership evolution reinforces Collage’s commitment to its clients, partners, and team. The company’s momentum continues with expanded Audience offerings, new tech-enabled AI-powered data and insights solutions, and a deepening focus on brand cultural fluency as a driver of measurable ROI

About Collage Group

Collage is the most trusted AI-powered cultural intelligence engine that provides brands with customized, actionable insights to discover and accelerate revenue growth. Only Collage fuses consumer, brand and category insights from billions of proprietary data points and decades of cultural expertise to provide brands with unparalleled depth of insights on the why behind consumers’ behaviors. This enables brands to identify, understand, and reach new audiences and improve their brand cultural fluency which is predictive of purchase intent. The company’s recently launched, AI-powered Ask Collage instantly surfaces, summarizes, and sources the deep intelligence and provides recommendations for brands to action. Collage also provides a full suite of custom qualitative and quantitative offerings, with best in class in-culture methodologies to meet the needs of the world’s leading brands.