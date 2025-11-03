Octaura Expands Management Team, Appoints Cristina Kim as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octaura, the leading electronic trading platform for syndicated loans and CLOs, today announced the appointment of Cristina Kim as Chief Financial Officer, expanding the firm’s leadership team.

With more than two decades of experience spanning investment banking, private equity, and strategic investments, Kim has consistently driven innovation at the intersection of finance and technology. At Octaura, she will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy and shaping the company’s growth agenda and market expansion following its $46.5M fundraise earlier this year.

Kim succeeds Jason Cohen, Octaura’s Chief Operating Officer, who previously held both roles. As the firm continues to expand, Cohen will focus on driving operational and strategic aspects aimed at optimizing this growth.

“Cristina’s deep market and investment expertise will be instrumental as we expand Octaura’s platform and partnerships, and continue to modernize loan and structured credit trading,” said Brian Bejile, CEO of Octaura. “Jason has done a great job guiding us through our recent funding round and positioning the firm for continued momentum. We are delighted to welcome Cristina to our leadership team.”

Before joining Octaura, Kim served as Managing Director in the Strategic Investments Group at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., where she led global investment activity for the Corporate & Investment Bank. She played a leadership role in managing a diverse portfolio of fintech investments, helped launch consortium companies, and established firmwide governance standards for the bank’s strategic investments.

“I’m thrilled to join Octaura at such a pivotal moment,” said Kim. “I’ve always been passionate about companies that leverage technology to redefine how markets operate. Octaura’s mission to increase liquidity, transparency and efficiency in opaque markets resonate deeply with me, and I look forward to helping drive the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.”

About Octaura

Octaura is a provider of electronic trading, data, and analytics solutions for syndicated loans and CLOs. Founded in 2022, Octaura represents a significant milestone in the advancement of trade modernization for these markets through common operational criteria, automation across pre- and post-trade life cycles, improved ease in transactions and advanced data and analytics. To learn more, visit www.octaura.com .