Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Attracts Nearly 18,000 Investors Ahead of a 20% Price Jump

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year marked by shifting crypto prices and market resets, investors are turning to real products that can sustain demand. Under-$1 tokens remain one of the most attractive entry points for retail buyers. They allow investors to accumulate large positions early while still staying within a small budget. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) fits this narrative perfectly. It combines practical utility, a strong community, and a clear roadmap that leads to its V1 protocol launch in Q4 2025 on the Sepolia testnet.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

The presale for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now in Phase 6, where each token costs $0.035. Out of 170 million tokens allocated to this phase, 85% are already sold. The project has raised around $18.35 million so far, with more than 17,750 investors involved. The total token supply is capped at 4 billion. The next phase is priced at $0.040, which marks a 20% step up. A near-term move of about 20% from $0.035 to $0.040 is a logical short-term target. This math is simple: as Phase 6 supply runs low and buyers prepare for the next price, trading activity usually front-runs the increase.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as a product-driven protocol that plans to reshape how decentralized lending works. It uses two models that serve different user types. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model will let users lend assets like ETH or USDT to liquidity pools and earn variable yields. Depositors will receive mtTokens representing their share in the pool.

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model will allow direct lending deals between users for tokens with more volatility. Both models will create daily transaction activity that keeps liquidity flowing and generates real revenue for the protocol.

The upcoming launch of V1 of the protocol on Sepolia testnet will include the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot modules. ETH and USDT will be the supported assets to be used as lending, borrowing and as collateral, setting the stage for larger asset integrations later.

Community and Utility Driving Real Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) plans to reward community members who stay active and help the network grow. The $100,000 giveaway will reward ten winners with $10,000 worth of MUTM each. Every purchase or leaderboard activity increases the chance of winning. The dashboard is already live, helping users track their balances and run ROI calculations. The Top-50 Leaderboard ranks the biggest holders, rewarding them with bonus MUTM tokens. This creates competition among investors and inspires larger purchases from both retail and whales.

The 24-hour leaderboard adds another layer of excitement. Every day, the top participant earns $500 in MUTM after making at least one transaction. The board resets at 00:00 UTC, encouraging constant trading. These daily activities drive consistent on-chain volume. When about 1,000 leaderboard participants make average daily purchases of $50 each, that equals $50,000 in fresh inflow every day. This steady flow translates into higher liquidity, buyback activity, and redistribution rewards for mtToken stakers.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also building an ecosystem with strong long-term value. Its over-collateralized stablecoin will use top assets like ETH, SOL, and AVAX as collateral. Each mint and repayment will create new on-chain transactions, which generate protocol fees. Those fees will fund open-market buybacks of MUTM, and the purchased tokens will be redistributed to mtToken stakers. This process will keep rewarding long-term users while keeping market demand strong. The roadmap also includes future expansion to Layer-2 and other chains, which will extend its user base and transaction volume across multiple ecosystems.

Stable Interest Rate Model

The lending side of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will run on a stable interest rate system that offers predictable borrowing costs. Borrowers will lock their rate when they open a loan, calculated from the current average of variable rates and market indicators. These stable rates will start slightly higher but will give borrowers more security. When market rates rise beyond a defined threshold, the system will rebalance automatically. Only assets with deep liquidity will qualify for stable borrowing to keep the protocol secure.

All loans will remain over-collateralized. The protocol will use a Stability Factor to monitor collateral health. If collateral drops below safe levels, automatic liquidation will occur. Liquidators will be allowed to buy debt at a discount to restore balance. These systems will protect users from cascading losses and keep Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stable even during volatile crypto prices.

Under-$1 tokens often attract large communities, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already reached nearly 18,000 investors. Phase 6 is nearing completion, and the price will move toward $0.040 as Phase 7 begins. The card on-ramp is live, the leaderboard and dashboard are running, and the $100,000 giveaway is active.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

