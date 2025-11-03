Jerry Evans named President of SDI LaFarga COPPERWORKS

New Haven, Ind., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDI LaFarga COPPERWORKS is proud to announce the promotion of Jerry Evans to President.

Evans has built a distinguished career with Steel Dynamics and COPPERWORKS. A U.S. Navy veteran, he joined the company in 2003 as a shift electrician at the Flat Roll Group – Iron Dynamics Department and moved to the Hot Strip Mill in 2007. He later joined COPPERWORKS, where he advanced from electrical maintenance supervisor in 2013 to operations manager in 2016. In that role, he led a plant expansion that more than doubled output with the installation of a shaft furnace and new equipment.

In his new role, Evans will oversee all facets of the company’s operations, including engineering, production processes, and long-term growth strategy. He will also be responsible for guiding innovation efforts and ensuring operational excellence across the organization.

Evans’ promotion reflects COPPERWORKS’ commitment to recognizing leadership that drives innovation, operational growth, and excellence across the organization.

About SDI LaFarga COPPERWORKS



SDI LaFarga COPPERWORKS, headquartered in New Haven, Indiana, is a leading manufacturer of copper rod and single-end wire products. The company serves a broad range of industries and end markets with solutions that emphasize quality, performance, and sustainability. A joint venture between Steel Dynamics, Inc. and LaFarga yourcoppersolutions, S.A., COPPERWORKS combines advanced technology with a commitment to operational excellence. The company operates with the highest standards of integrity, focusing on safety, efficiency, and continuous improvement to deliver consistent value to its customers. Through its portfolio of copper rod and wire products, including options with 100% recycled content, COPPERWORKS supports the growing demand for sustainable materials while maintaining uncompromising product quality. For more information, visit COPPERWORKS.com .

Attachment