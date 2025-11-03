Ontomir (OTM), a Layer 1 Blockchain, Listed on BitMart Exchange

Mahe, Seychelles, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Ontomir (OTM) on October 16, 2025. The OTM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 AM (UTC).

Press enter or click to view image in full size





What is Ontomir (OTM)?

Ontomir is the world’s first compliant Layer 1 blockchain covering RWA (Real World Assets) and data tokenization.

Why Ontomir (OTM) Matters

The foundations of Ontomir are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements, addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions, while unlocking the true potential of security tokens:

Confidentiality: protecting information and ownership privacy while providing a mechanism for accurate reporting and auditing.

Identity: ensuring that no individual or entity can create, acquire, or sell security tokens without a validated identity. Securities regulation requires issuers, in certain instances (i.e. issuances under exemptions), to know the identity or confirm the profile of their investors prior to investment, and continuously monitor their suitability throughout their investment. Additionally, all Validators must be known, regulated entities.

Governance: providing an operating and governance structure for how Ontomir is managed that allows for curation, and protects assets from contentious forks during network upgrades. This includes providing an established method for addressing and actioning proposals.

Compliance: providing financial primitives and smart extensions to manage security tokens across one or more jurisdictions and enforce appropriate rules for creating, issuing, and trading security tokens while also providing the capacity to manage necessary complex restrictions and distributions on-chain.

Trade Ontomir (OTM) on BitMart: Start Trading Now

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Ontomir (OTM)

Token Name: Ontomir

Token Symbol: OTM

Token Type: BEP20

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 OTM

To learn more about Ontomir (OTM), visit the Official Website, explore the Explorer, and join the community on Twitter and Telegram.

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) |BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!

Disclaimer

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.