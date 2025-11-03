March Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation of MB-105 Interim Phase 2 Clinical Data at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March Biosciences (March Bio), an emerging clinical stage biotechnology company committed to combating challenging cancers and other diseases, today announced that interim clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of MB-105 will be presented during an oral presentation at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

March Bio is developing MB-105, a first-in-class autologous CD5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphoma and other CD5-positive hematologic malignancies. MB-105 employs a proprietary CAR design that enables selective targeting of malignant cells without additional genetic manipulation and has received orphan drug designation. The novel CAR design is expected to minimize T-cell fratricide, ensuring more precise targeting of malignant cells.

Presentation details:

Title: Interim analysis of safety and efficacy in a Phase 2 study of MB-105, a CD5.CAR T therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory T cell lymphoma

Abstract: 775

Presenter: Swami Iyer, Professor, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session and Location: 625. T Cell, NK Cell, or NK/T Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Novel agents or therapeutic approaches in T-cell Lymphoma; Tangerine Ballroom F1

Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 10:30 - 10:45 AM ET

The abstract will be accessible on the ASH website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

About MB-105

MB-105 is a potential first-in-class autologous CD5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy in development for CD5-positive hematologic malignancies, including T-cell lymphoma (TCL), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The therapy employs a proprietary CAR design that enables selective targeting of malignant cells without additional genetic manipulation. MB-105 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed/refractory CD5-positive TCL. The Phase 2 clinical trial of MB-105 (NCT06534060) is currently enrolling for patients with relapsed / refractory T cell lymphoma.

About March Biosciences

Houston-based March Biosciences, launched from the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy (Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital), is dedicated to addressing challenging cancers unresponsive to current immunotherapies. Its lead asset, MB-105, is a CD5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy currently in Phase 2 clinical development for patients with relapsed / refractory T-cell lymphoma. The company has raised over $53 million to date, inclusive of venture financing, support from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), and the NIH SBIR program. Learn more at www.march.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any statement describing March Biosciences’ goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “seeks,” “aims,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” “milestone” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the clinical development of MB-105, the progress of clinical trials for pipeline candidates, regulatory approvals, market demand for new therapies, competitive dynamics in the biotechnology sector, and macroeconomic conditions.

Contacts:

Corporate:

Sarah Hein

Chief Executive Officer

sarah@march.bio

Media:

Josephine Galatioto

ICR Healthcare

MarchBioPR@icrhealthcare.com