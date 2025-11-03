Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces Grand Opening of Directly-Operated Reiwatakiya Store in Vietnam, Accelerating Expansion Across Southeast Asia

Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Kingdom, today announced the grand opening of a new directly-operated physical store (the “Store”) under its proprietary brand “Reiwatakiya” in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on October 28, 2025.

Located on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most vibrant commercial districts and adjacent to upscale shopping malls and key city landmarks, the Store enjoys convenient accessibility to both affluent local consumers and international visitors. This prime location in Vietnam’s commercial center is expected to attract high foot traffic, enhance brand visibility, and drive strong sales momentum.

As Tokyo Lifestyle’s first directly operated store in Vietnam, it has been meticulously crafted to suit Vietnamese consumer preferences, appealing especially to younger consumers who favor stylish, high-quality, and value-driven beauty and lifestyle products. In addition, the Company is exploring ways to deepen Vietnam market penetration through live streaming, collaborations with local key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers, and local community engagement activities in Vietnam. These efforts form a key part of Tokyo Lifestyle’s digital retail strategy in Southeast Asia and align closely with its broader digitalization strategy and globalization goals.

Offering a wide selection of cosmetics, skincare, personal care, wellness, fashion, and home goods, the Store features hundreds of renowned Japanese brands, positioning itself as a “one-stop lifestyle destination” that delivers both quality and warmth to customers. To celebrate the grand opening, Tokyo Lifestyle is hosting a series of promotional events, including exclusive cash coupon offers for first-time shoppers, creating a compelling and value-driven shopping experience.

To further enhance customer satisfaction in Vietnam, the Store incorporates a digital management system and a customer-centric layout designed to optimize traffic flow and elevate the overall shopping experience.

Vietnam is Southeast Asia’s third most populous country, with over 100 million people, and approximately 70% of its population aged between 15 and 64, according to the National Statistics Office of Vietnam (January 2025). The nation’s rapidly expanding middle class, projected to account for 26% of the population by 2026, according to the Ministry of Labour - Invalids and Social Affairs of Vietnam (May 2024), continues to fuel a strong trend of consumption upgrading. As the economic hub of southern Vietnam, the Company believes that Ho Chi Minh City is a top destination for international brands, supported by a stable base of high-spending consumers and a vibrant young demographic.

These favorable macroeconomic and demographic factors in Vietnam underpin Tokyo Lifestyle’s accelerated entry into Vietnam and align with its strategy to capture growing consumer demand across the region. The Company believes the rising influence of young Vietnamese consumers presents significant opportunities across its beauty, lifestyle, and fashion categories.

Tokyo Lifestyle has long recognized the strategic importance of the Vietnamese market and has been making extensive preparations and investments toward its entry. The new store is expected to serve as a strategic hub for the Company’s operations in Vietnam, integrating online platforms with localized marketing channels to strengthen both brand engagement and sales conversion nationwide. Additionally, Tokyo Lifestyle plans to adopt an omnichannel model in Vietnam, synergizing offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and social media marketing to deliver a seamless and engaging shopping experience.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: “We place great importance on our Ho Chi Minh City store as a key milestone in our Southeast Asia expansion strategy. We are very optimistic about the long-term growth potential of the Vietnamese market and have been preparing for this entry for quite some time. The opening of this store represents not just our debut in Vietnam, but also a major step forward in building our broader Southeast Asian network.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our investment in Vietnam, leveraging a hybrid online-and-offline retail model to build a Japanese lifestyle brand that resonates deeply with Vietnamese consumers. We also plan to expand into other major Southeast Asian cities to further strengthen our regional sales network.

“We believe this new store will not only showcase our brand presence and product diversity but also embody the Japanese lifestyle experience we aim to share globally. We remain committed to executing our strategic expansion steadily, driving sustainable growth and creating lasting value for our shareholders.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), collectible cards and trendy toys (including Pokémon cards, BE@RBRICK and other trendy products) and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com