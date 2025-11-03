Editas Medicine Announces EDIT-401 Poster Presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced a moderated digital poster presentation at the upcoming American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025 to be held November 7-10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.



American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025

Title: A transformative LDL cholesterol–lowering in vivo CRISPR gene editing medicine that functionally upregulates LDLR in mice and non-human primates

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 8, 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. CT

Session Title: Cutting-Edge Gene and Precision Therapies

Presentation Room: Basic Science Zone

Presenter: Anshul Gupta, Vice President, Preclinical Development at Editas Medicine

Final Abstract Number: 4364195

The accepted abstract is available on the AHA website. A copy of the poster presentation will be made available on the “Posters & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at the time of the presentation and will remain accessible following the event.

About Editas Medicine

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.