Gymboree and New York City Ballet Partner on a Magical Nutcracker-Inspired Holiday Capsule Collection

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, announced that this holiday season, Gymboree, as part of The Children’s Place family of brands, will debut a limited-edition collaboration with New York City Ballet, inspired by George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®. The new collection being unveiled captures the grace and nostalgia of one of the world’s most beloved ballets. Rooted in shared values of artistry, craftsmanship, and tradition, the New York City Ballet by Gymboree Holiday 2025 Collection brings together two companies devoted to creating magic for families. Each piece in the collection reflects the beauty of the ballet and the enduring quality that defines Gymboree — where the details are as meaningful as the memories they help create.

Smeeta Khetarpaul, SVP, Head of Marketing said, “Partnering with New York City Ballet lets us blend Gymboree’s heritage of timeless design with one of the season’s most iconic stories. This collaboration celebrates the enchantment of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® and offers families a beautifully crafted collection designed to make every holiday moment feel special.”

Katherine Brown, New York City Ballet Executive Director said, “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® has been a cherished holiday tradition for generations. Through this collaboration with Gymboree, we are delighted that the artistry of our beloved production will extend beyond the stage. The collection captures the elegance, imagination, and joy of this timeless classic, allowing families everywhere to bring a piece of the magic home.”

Drawing inspiration from the costumes, characters, and color palettes of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, the collection transforms the artistry of ballet into ready-to-wear keepsakes. From the intricate details adorning these designs to the warmth and wonder of a holiday performance, every piece in the collection tells a story of celebration and imagination.

Highlights from the collection include:

Embroidered Nutcracker Sweater Tutu Dress : A cozy knit bodice adorned with festive embroidery and a layered tulle skirt, perfect for twirls and celebrations.

A cozy knit bodice adorned with festive embroidery and a layered tulle skirt, perfect for twirls and celebrations. Embroidered Nutcracker Sweater : Equal parts charming and comfortable, with detailed nutcracker motifs that add polish and holiday spirit.

Equal parts charming and comfortable, with detailed nutcracker motifs that add polish and holiday spirit. Nutcracker Flannel Pajamas: Soft flannel, a classic Nutcracker print, and piping-trim details make bedtime feel like a festive performance.



As a brand long synonymous with special-occasion dressing, Gymboree continues to evolve its legacy through creative partnerships that celebrate craftsmanship and connection. The New York City Ballet by Gymboree collaboration marks the brand’s next chapter — one that intertwines nostalgia, and modern design in a way only Gymboree can.

The limited-edition New York City Ballet by Gymboree Holiday 2025 Collection is available now at www.gymboree.com — inviting families to celebrate the magic of the holidays, one twirl at a time. For more information, visit www.gymboree.com or follow @gymboree on social media.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 494 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 12 countries through seven international franchise and wholesale partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com.

About NYCB

New York City Ballet is one of the foremost dance companies in the world. The Company was founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, and quickly became world-renowned for its athletic and contemporary style. Jerome Robbins joined NYCB the following year and, with Balanchine, helped to build its unparalleled repertory. Now under the direction of NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, and NYCB Executive Director Katherine Brown, NYCB is committed to promoting creative excellence and nurturing a new generation of dancers and choreographers. For more information visit nycballet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s strategic initiatives and results of operations. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially.

Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Part 1, item1A. Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unable to achieve operating results at levels sufficient to fund and/or finance the Company’s current level of operations and repayment of indebtedness, the risk that changes in trade policy and tariff regimes, including newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any responsive non-U.S. tariffs, may impact our international manufacturing and operations or our customers’ discretionary spending habits, the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risk that changes in the Company’s plans and strategies with respect to pricing, capital allocation, capital structure, investor communications and/or operations may have a negative effect on the Company’s business, the risk that the Company’s strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin, improve operational efficiencies, enhance operating controls, decentralize operational authority and reshape the Company’s culture are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company’s global supply chain, including resulting from disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigation brought under securities, consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, risks related to the existence of a controlling shareholder, and the uncertainty of weather patterns, as well as other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500