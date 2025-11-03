Consolidated Water Wins $11.7 Million Contract to Build Wastewater Recycling Plant for San Francisco Bay Area Golf Club

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been awarded a contract valued at $11.7 million to construct a wastewater recycling plant with 200,000 gallons-per-day capacity and 600,000 gallons of treated water storage for a San Francisco Bay Area golf club.

The contract was secured by the company’s California-based subsidiary, PERC Water Corporation, which develops, designs, builds, operates, and manages water infrastructure facilities in the Southwestern U.S. The plant will receive untreated wastewater diverted from a nearby sewer and will treat the wastewater using membrane bioreactor technology—a process that combines biological wastewater treatment with advanced filtration, resulting in high-quality recycled water suitable for irrigation. The innovative design incorporates key value-engineering features, most notably the substitution of precast concrete basins instead of cast-in-place concrete construction, as well as the use of prefabricated equipment buildings and platforms. These measures reduced construction costs and are expected to accelerate the overall project schedule.

By recycling wastewater for non-potable uses, the plant is expected to save 36 - 38 million gallons of potable water annually, reducing reliance on local freshwater resources. The project was designed by PACE Advanced Water Engineering, an engineering firm that has worked with PERC for over 25 years on numerous other projects.

Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart, commented: “This contract is the last of three design and/or build projects totaling more than $20 million that we expected to obtain in 2025 and mentioned in our investor calls earlier this year. Our competitive pricing, extensive permitting experience in California, and a fast-tracked construction schedule enabled us to offer a package that exceeded our customer’s expectations. The project is underway and is expected to be fully commissioned and operational by January 2027.”

About PERC Water Corporation

PERC Water Corporation is an innovative water infrastructure company that develops, designs, builds, operates and manages award-winning water infrastructure throughout the United States. The company’s proven approach provides certainty in cost, schedule and performance resulting in highly efficient and environmentally sensitive solutions. For more information, visit percwater.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company has in progress a $204 million design-build-operate project for a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit cwco.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (iv) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

