Disc Medicine Announces Presentation of Initial Data from RALLY-MF Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF) and Anemia at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced two poster presentations, including initial data from the RALLY-MF Phase 2 trial of DISC-0974 in anemia of MF, at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held in Orlando, FL on December 6-9, 2025.

“The highlight of our ASH presentations this year will be an initial look at data from RALLY-MF, our Phase 2 trial of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc Medicine. “Following the strong Phase 1b results we presented at ASH last year, we are eager to share an update on this program, including results from more patients from across the range of MF anemia patients, as a monotherapy and in combination with JAK inhibitor backbone therapies, including ruxolitinib and momelotinib. We will also present a poster on the design of our ongoing Phase 2 trial of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera. We expect to share an initial readout for this trial, as well as for the Phase 1b trial of DISC-3405 in sickle cell disease, in 2026.”

Management will host a call during the ASH meeting to review highlights of the presented data and plans for next steps in development on Sunday, December 7 at 7:30am EST. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc’s website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/).

Details of Poster Presentations:

The abstracts are now available through the ASH conference website. Pursuant to Disc Medicine practice, the clinical study abstracts published today contain previously presented data; new data and analyses are reserved for presentation at the conference.

DISC-0974 Poster Presentation:

Publication Number: 2042

Title: RALLY MF: A phase 2 Study of DISC-0974, an anti-hemojuvelin antibody, in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia

Date / Time: Saturday, December 6, 5:30 pm – 7:30pm EST

Presenting Author: Naseema Gangat, M.B.B.S.

DISC-3405 Poster Presentation:

Publication Number: 2053

Title: A phase 2, open-label study of the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy of DISC-3405 in participants with polycythemia vera (PV)

Date / Time: Saturday, December 6, 5:30 pm – 7:30pm EST

Presenting Author: Marcus Carden, M.D., M.Sc.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

