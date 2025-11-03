Cogent Biosciences Reports Recent Business Highlights and Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results 

Phase 3 PEAK results in 2nd-line GIST patients expected in November; pivotal APEX results in AdvSM patients expected in December

Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted for bezuclastinib; New Drug Application (NDA) filing for NonAdvSM remains on track for year-end 2025

Multiple bezuclastinib abstracts selected for presentation at the 67th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH); SUMMIT data in NonAdvSM selected for two oral presentations

Plan to showcase novel JAK2 V617F mutant-selective candidate at ASH 2025

Strong pro forma cash position of $430 million expected to fund operations through anticipated launch of bezuclastinib and into 2027

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today reported recent business highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Cogent had a very productive and busy third quarter and we now find ourselves weeks away from reporting top-line results from our Phase 3 PEAK trial of bezuclastinib plus sunitinib in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) patients and our registration-directed APEX trial in Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM) patients. In addition, we are pleased to announce we will have three bezuclastinib presentations at ASH 2025, including two oral presentations focused on the results from the SUMMIT trial in NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM) patients,” said Andrew Robbins, Cogent’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “On top of this progress, we recently presented updated preclinical data from our research pipeline that demonstrated potential best-in-class attributes of our pan-KRAS inhibitor and plan to describe for the first time at ASH 2025 our highly potent, highly selective JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor. Both of these programs are on track for IND in 2026. Our continued financial discipline and business execution position us well as we head into pivotal data readouts and prepare for our first NDA filing for NonAdvSM later this year.”

Recent Business Highlights

Announced alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the SUMMIT New Drug Application (NDA) submission plan for broad NonAdvSM patient population following a productive pre-NDA meeting, as well as the receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation for bezuclastinib in NonAdvSM patients previously treated with avapritinib and in patients with Smoldering Systemic Mastocytosis; populations with no currently approved standard of care.



Reported positive top-line results from SUMMIT evaluating bezuclastinib in patients with NonAdvSM, achieving statistical significance across all primary and key secondary endpoints.



Announced multiple presentations have been accepted at the 67 th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) being held December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, FL, including two SUMMIT oral presentations and a poster presentation on Cogent’s novel JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor, the company’s newest discovery stage program. Details of the ASH presentations can be found in a separate release issued today.



Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) being held December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, FL, including two SUMMIT oral presentations and a poster presentation on Cogent’s novel JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor, the company’s newest discovery stage program. Details of the ASH presentations can be found in a separate release issued today. Recently received clearance from the FDA on Cogent’s Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for CGT4255, a novel, selective, potent, CNS-penetrant ErbB2 inhibitor. A Phase 1 dose escalation trial is on track to initiate in November.



In July, successfully closed an upsized underwritten public offering of 25,555,556 shares of common stock at $9.00 per share, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 3,333,333 shares. This offering generated net proceeds of $215.8 million. Cogent also recently raised $39 million through targeted share sales via the Company’s at-the-market facility (ATM).



Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Announce top-line results from PEAK in November 2025. PEAK is a global, randomized Phase 3 clinical trial studying the combination of bezuclastinib and sunitinib versus sunitinib alone in patients with imatinib-resistant GIST.



Announce top-line results from APEX in December 2025. APEX is a registration-directed, global, open-label trial in patients with AdvSM.



Submit Cogent’s first NDA for bezuclastinib by the end of 2025.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $390.9 million, as compared to $345.5 million as of June 30, 2025. The company believes that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, together with the $39.0 million gross proceeds from shares sold through the ATM since last quarterly filing, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027, including through potential FDA approval of bezuclastinib for NonAdvSM and early commercial launch activities.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $69.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $63.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to costs incurred to support our on-going SUMMIT, PEAK and APEX clinical trials and to the continued progression of our early stage, preclinical and discovery programs. R&D expenses include non-cash stock compensation expense of $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2024.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the growth of the organization. G&A expenses include non-cash stock compensation expense of $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net Loss: Net loss was $80.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to a net loss of $70.6 million for the same period of 2024.

Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Cogent also announced today that on October 22, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Cogent’s Board of Directors, made up entirely of independent directors, approved the grant of “inducement” equity awards to five new employees under the company’s 2020 Inducement Plan with a grant date of November 3, 2025. The awards were approved in accordance with Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of the corporate governance rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The employees received, in the aggregate, nonqualified options to purchase 89,500 shares of Cogent common stock. Each option has a 10-year term, an exercise price equal to the closing price of Cogent’s common stock on the grant date, and a four-year vesting schedule with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months, provided such employee remains employed through each such vesting date.

COGENT BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 68,989 $ 63,614 $ 194,221 $ 170,613 General and administrative 14,366 11,800 39,649 31,592 Total operating expenses 83,355 75,414 233,870 202,205 Loss from operations (83,355 ) (75,414 ) (233,870 ) (202,205 ) Other income: Interest income 3,887 4,779 9,212 14,229 Interest expense (1,459 ) — (1,773 ) — Other income (expense), net (3 ) 1 (14 ) 44 Total other income, net 2,425 4,780 7,425 14,273 Net loss $ (80,930 ) $ (70,634 ) $ (226,445 ) $ (187,932 )





COGENT BIOSCIENCES, INC.

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 390,890 $ 287,077 Working capital $ 334,998 $ 240,762 Total assets $ 425,933 $ 327,898 Total liabilities $ 123,469 $ 71,612 Total stockholders’ equity $ 302,464 $ 256,286

