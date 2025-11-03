Cloudera Named A Leader in 2025 Data Fabric Platforms Report by Independent Analyst Firm

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company that brings AI to data anywhere, announced today that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Fabric Platforms, Q4 2025 report. According to the report, “Cloudera is an ideal choice for organizations that want robust data processing, scalable storage, and persistent data management to power modern business use cases.” Cloudera was assessed alongside 13 other data fabric vendors across 26 criteria related to their current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. This recognition marks a signiﬁcant advancement for Cloudera.

Data fabrics are essential to modern data strategies, providing a uniﬁed foundation to connect, manage, and secure data across environments. Cloudera enables organizations to deploy a data fabric that unlocks data anywhere—across public clouds, data centers, and the edge. This approach connects disparate sources, gains deeper insights, and makes data securely accessible in a compliant and self-service manner at scale. The report states: “Cloudera’s unified platform integrates and orchestrates diverse data, delivering the scalability and flexibility needed to drive actionable insights across the enterprise.”

Cloudera received the highest scores possible in seven criteria, including End-to-end Integrated Fabric, Uniﬁed Data Catalog, Real-time Performance and Scalability, Vision, Roadmap, Metadata Management, and Agentic AI. Cloudera believes this underscores its commitment to delivering a scalable, intelligent, and connected data ecosystem for modern enterprises.

“For us, being named a Leader reinforces our belief that the future of data management lies in uniﬁed and adaptive fabrics that empower organizations to manage and access their data anywhere,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “We believe our position in this report is validation of our vision and commitment to delivering technology that simpliﬁes data architectures, accelerates innovation, and unlocks trusted AI.”

To read The Forrester Wave™: Data Fabric Platforms, Q4 2025 report, access a complimentary copy of the report .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, delivering uniﬁed security, governance, and real-time predictive insights. The world’s largest organizations across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forrester Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com