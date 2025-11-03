Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Final Data from Soquelitinib Phase 1/1b T Cell Lymphoma Trial at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that final data from its Phase 1/1b trial of soquelitinib in patients with T cell lymphoma will be presented in an oral session at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which is taking place December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

Details regarding the oral presentation are as follows:

Session Name: 625. T Cell, NK Cell, or NK/T Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Novel agents or therapeutic approaches in T-cell Lymphoma

Session Date: December 8, 2025

Session Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Presentation Time: 11:15 AM - 11:30 AM

Publication Number: 778

Title: Final results of a phase 1 trial with soquelitinib (SQL), a selective interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitor for treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) T cell lymphomas (TCL)

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is now in a registration Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory T cell lymphoma and in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

