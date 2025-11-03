Stablecon and Events Venture Group Announce Strategic Investment and European Expansion with New EMEA Conference in Amsterdam

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stablecon, the premier gathering for leaders at the intersection of stablecoin innovation, economic policy, and financial infrastructure, today announced the launch of Stablecon EMEA, a dedicated conference for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions, scheduled for May 19-20, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and a $750,000 strategic investment from Events Venture Group (EVG) to fuel its international expansion.

Inaugural speakers include

GB Agboola, Founder and CEO, Flutterwave

Chris Harmse, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, BVNK

Chris Maurice, CEO, Yellowcard

Edward Woodford, CEO, Zerohash

Bam Azizi, CEO, Mesh

Keith Grose, Senior Country Director, UK, Coinbase and CEO of CB Payments Ltd



This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of stablecoin discourse and collaboration across global markets. Building on the success of Stablecon's flagship U.S. event — which convened over 2,000 attendees, 1,000+ C-Suite leaders, and 200+ speakers — the EMEA edition will address the unique regulatory frameworks, infrastructure challenges, and institutional adoption patterns shaping digital payments across European, Middle Eastern, and African markets.

"The stablecoin ecosystem is fundamentally global, yet the regulatory, infrastructure, and business case landscapes vary dramatically across regions," said Nik Milanovic, Stablecon Founder. "With EVG's strategic backing and operational expertise, we're uniquely positioned to create a premier forum where EMEA's brightest minds in fintech, crypto, and policy can collaborate on building the future of digital money."

Events Venture Group is a braintrust of world-class event founders and operators including industry luminaries such as Jonathan Weiner (founder of HLTH and Money20/20), Douglas Emslie (former chairman of Tarsus), Greg Topalian (chairman of Clarion Events North America), and Monique Ruff-Bell (Chief Program & Strategy Officer, TED). The group brings deep expertise in scaling early-stage conferences into marquee industry gatherings, with an investment thesis centered on backing exceptional founders with proven track records who are addressing high-opportunity market needs.

When asked about Stablecon, Jonathan Weiner commented, “At the earliest stages, I always bet on people first. Business models pivot — great founders don’t. What excites me about Stablecon is Nik’s ability to attract talent, raise capital, and adapt fast. That’s the kind of founder who turns bold ideas into enduring companies.”

"Super excited to back Nik and Stablecon through EVG. We believe the events category is being redefined by visionary operators who think differently, and Stablecon is a great example of how innovation and discipline can coexist in this space,” said Marco Giberti, Founding Board Member at Events Venture Group.

Marilu Paez, EVG Co-founder, explains how EVG's ultimate goal comes to life with this investment. “Every industry — from finance to wellness — relies on in-person convening to share knowledge and create deal flow, yet few have treated these gatherings as investable assets. Stablecon, represents exactly the kind of sustainable, high-impact event business EVG was built to champion.”

Monique Ruff-Bell, Board Member at Events Venture Group, added, "At EVG, we're backing exceptional founders and providing them with strategic support, creating a blueprint for sustainable growth in this space. The events industry has always been the connective tissue for innovation and deal flow across every sector, and we are showcasing that through our investments."

About Stablecon

Stablecon is the premier global conference series dedicated to stablecoin innovation, policy frameworks, and institutional integration. By convening the brightest minds in fintech, crypto, economic policy, and financial infrastructure, Stablecon provides attendees with world-class thought leadership and fosters unparalleled networking and strategic collaboration across the digital payments industry. Whether building, advising, or navigating the evolving stablecoin landscape, Stablecon is where industry leaders gather to shape the future of digital money. Learn more at www.stablecon.com.

About Events Venture Group

Events Venture Group (EVG) is a venture-backed community connecting event founders and entrepreneurs with investors, operators, and industry mentors. Comprised of 35+ influential leaders from across the global events ecosystem, EVG provides strategic capital and operational expertise to early-stage event companies addressing high-growth market opportunities. Since its inception in May 2024, EVG completed four strategic investments in industry-defining conferences including Quantum World Congress, Deep Tech Momentum, Explori and Stablecon. EVG members collectively bring centuries of experience building and scaling events that have generated billions in enterprise value. Learn more at www.eventsventuregroup.com.

