Marine Thinking to Become a Publicly Traded Company on NASDAQ via Combination with Eureka Acquisition Corp.

New York, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine Thinking Inc. (“Marine Thinking”), a physical AI technology company transforming the marine industry with autonomous ship and fleet solutions, and Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EURK) (“Eureka”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) that will result in Marine Thinking becoming a publicly traded company. Upon completion of the business combination of Marine Thinking and Eureka and related transactions pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement (the “Proposed Transaction”), the combined company (the “Combined Company”) will be renamed “Marine Thinking Holdings Inc.” and listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”). The Proposed Transaction will have a potential pre-money valuation of approximately $130 million at closing.

Marine Thinking continues to focus on transforming the marine industry with its autonomous ship navigation technology based on physical AI. By providing low-cost and easy-to-assemble unmanned sailing technology, existing shipbuilders can quickly transform into autonomous ship manufacturers, thereby popularizing the application of unmanned ferries, river freight, water surveys, rescue and even defense, and ultimately solving the practical problem of the growing shortage of seafarers. After eight years of unremitting efforts, Marine Thinking has grown into Canada's leading autonomous ship and fleet solution provider, and has been selected to undertake many important unmanned vessel-related innovation R&D projects by several Canada federal government and other organizations such as Innovative Solutions Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, National Research Council Canada, National Resource Canada, Transport Canada, Defence Research and Development Canada, Sustainable Development Technology Canada and Canada’s Ocean Supercluster. Marine Thinking has now begun to apply its accumulated achievements to the civilian sectors, and its autonomous solutions have been applied in multiple marine industry fields in more than a dozen countries.

The closing of the Proposed Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Lishao Wang, Founder and Chairman of Marine Thinking, commented: “Our eight years of innovation in autonomous vessel technology have been strengthened by the invaluable support of many departments of the Federal Government of Canada. We also appreciate the long-term incubation, help and support from our partners in Halifax including COVE, The PIER Halifax, VOLTA, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and others. As we move forward as a public company, we remain dedicated to advancing unmanned marine technologies that drive commercial growth and global impact. I believe that our persistent and honest efforts are the best way to repay those who have helped us.”

Patrick Sapphire, incoming Chairman of Marine Thinking and cornerstone investor at Principle Capital Partners Corp., added: “Our early investment was driven by confidence in the team’s vision and the clear momentum toward AI-driven, unmanned solutions in the marine industry. We are proud of what has been achieved so far and have strong confidence in our team’s ability to deliver exceptional growth going forward.”

“I am thrilled to announce our business combination with Marine Thinking, a leader in physical AI technology transforming sustainable marine operations. We believe this partnership will accelerate innovation in ocean technology, empowering advancements in aquaculture and environmental stewardship while creating value for our stakeholders.” said Eric Zhang, the Chairman and CEO of Eureka. Once the merger is completed, Eric Zhang will be a member of the Combined Company’s board of directors.

Transaction Overview

Upon the closing of the Proposed Transaction, the Combined Company will be named Marine Thinking Holdings Inc. and will be listed on NASDAQ.

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, Eureka will combine with Marine Thinking and pay an aggregate consideration of $130 million in Eureka shares, to be paid to Marine Thinking’s shareholders at the closing.

The Boards of Directors of Marine Thinking and Eureka have unanimously approved the Proposed Transaction, which remains subject to approval by the shareholders of both parties, to the satisfaction of the conditions stated in the Business Combination Agreement and other customary closing conditions, including that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) completes its review of the registration statement on Form S-4 and the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, the receipt of certain Canadian regulatory approvals, and the approval by NASDAQ to list the securities of the Combined Company.

Additional information about the Proposed Transaction, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Eureka with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

DLA Piper UK LLP and DLA Piper (Canada) LLP are acting as legal advisors to Eureka, while Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as U.S. legal advisor and Kuo Securities Law is acting as Canadian legal advisor to Marine Thinking in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

About Marine Thinking

Marine Thinking is an autonomous ship and fleet solution providing company. More information about Marine Thinking is available on its website at www.marinethinking.com.

About Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EURK)

Eureka Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

