Western Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Existing and Upcoming White-floor Space, Current and Future Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Western European data center market is highly concentrated, with the UK and Spain together accounting for over 50% of upcoming rack capacity in the region. The UK, Germany, and France currently host over 60% of existing data centers, while the UK and Spain lead in future capacity growth.
The UK holds the largest upcoming IT power capacity, exceeding 6 GW, driven by developers such as QTS, Digital Reef, and Elsham Tech Park Ltd. As most of Europe’s major financial markets are located in the West, this region has the highest density of colocation facilities. Digital Realty and Equinix continue to maintain a significant market share across the region.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1006 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 219 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (1006 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (219 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The Major Operators/investors Covered in This Western Europe Data Center Market Database
- 3U Telecom
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- ACS Group
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- AIMES
- AiOnX
- Aire Networks
- Aixit
- AlphaCloud
- Alpine DC
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- Apatura
- Applico Digital Labs
- Apto & Dromeus Capital
- Aptum
- AQ Compute
- AQL Data Center
- Ar Telecom
- Area Project Solutions
- Ark Data Centres
- Aroundtown
- Arrow Business Communications
- Arsys
- Art Data Centres
- Artfiles
- Aruba
- Asanti (Daisy Group)
- ASCO TLC (Acantho)
- ASK4
- ASP Server
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- Atlantic Hub
- Atlas Edge
- Atom86
- Avaio
- Azora
- Bancadati SA
- BICS
- BIT
- bitNAP
- Blue
- Blue Box
- Bluestar Datacenter
- Box2bit
- BrainServe
- brightsolid
- Broadcasting Center Europe
- BT BLUE
- BT Ireland
- BT Italia
- Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)
- Caineal
- Caldera21 (CDLAN )
- CapitaLand
- Carrier Colo
- Castleforge and Galaxy DC
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- CCS Leeds
- CDROM
- CELESTE
- Cellnex
- Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Centrilogic
- Centron
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- CIV
- Civicos Networking
- CKW
- Claranet
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ
- CloudRock
- Cogent Communications
- ColoBale
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Compass Datacenters
- Comtrance
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Contabo
- Convergenze S.p.A.
- Cork Internet eXchange
- Corscale
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data Center Partners (DCP)
- Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
- Data Felix
- Data11
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter United
- DataCenter Winterthur
- Datacenter.com
- Datacentreplus
- Datagrex
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DataOne
- dataR
- DataVita
- DATAWIRE
- Datum
- Datum Datacentres
- DC01UK
- dc2scale
- DDCL Tutis Point
- Decima
- DECSIS
- DEEP
- Deep Green
- Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- Digital Space
- DLD (Salford) Ltd
- DOKOM 21
- DTiX
- Echelon Data Centers
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore
- Edged Energy & Merlin Properties
- Edgenex
- EID LLP
- Eircom
- Elasticity Limited
- Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd
- Elmec Informatica
- Elsham Tech Park Ltd
- EMC HostCo
- Energia Data Centre
- EngineNode
- Eni & G42
- Eni
- envia TEL
- Eolas
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Espaciorack
- Espanix
- Etix Everywhere
- EURA DC
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- EVF Data Center
- Evroc
- E-Werk Mittelbaden & Leitwerk (Baden Cloud JV)
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- Extendo Datacenter
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- Fibre23
- FirstColo
- Foliateam
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Free Pro
- Friktoria
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- fullsave
- GIB-Solutions
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Great Grey Investments
- Green Computing
- Green Datacenter
- Green Mountain & KMW
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- GreenScale
- Gridjet Data Centres
- Groupe Asten
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- Grupo Trevenque
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTT Communications
- Gyro Centre
- Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
- Hetzner Online
- HiHo
- Hispaweb
- hosTELyon
- Hostmein IKE
- hosttech
- Humber Tech Park
- Ibercom
- IBO
- Icade
- IDS&Unitelm srl
- iGenius
- ikoula
- Iliad Group & InfraVia
- InAsset (RETELIT)
- Indectron
- Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Serverfarm
- Indra
- INFOMANIAK
- Ingenostrum
- Intercity Technology
- Interconnect
- IOMART
- Ionos (Fasthosts)
- IP House
- Ipcore Datacenters
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- IPTP Networks
- Irideos
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- IT Gate
- Italia Telecom Sparkle
- ITB2 Datacenters
- ITENOS
- Itility
- Itnet
- ITPS
- IWB
- Jaguar Network
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- KEVLINX
- Kwere II
- LabGroup
- Lancom
- Latos Data Center
- LCL Data Centers
- LDeX
- LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)
- Lidl (Schwarz Group)
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Link Park Heathrow
- Lumen Technologies
- Lunar Digital
- LuxConnect
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- Malaga Data Center
- MAXNOD
- Merlin Properties +Edged Energy
- MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA
- MigSolv
- MIX
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- Moresi
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- Nabiax
- Naquadria
- Nation Data Center
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- Nehos
- NET-BUILD
- Nethits` Telecom
- Netiwan
- NetTech DC
- Netwise Hosting
- NewTelco
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Nexica - Econocom Group
- NIKHEF Hosting
- Nixval
- nLighten
- Node4
- Noovle (TIM)
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- Norwich Research Park
- NOS
- Nostrum Group
- NRB
- NS3
- Nscale
- NTS Workspace
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter)
- Open Hub Med
- Orange Business Services
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- Panattoni
- Panservice
- PATRIZIA
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- PGIM Real Estate
- Phocea DC
- Planet IC
- Playnet
- PlusServer
- Portugal Telecom (Altice)
- Portus Data Centers
- Prescient Data Centres
- Previder
- Prime Data Centers
- Prologis
- Proximus Datacenter
- Pulsant
- Pure Data Center & Segro
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- QTS Realty Trust
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- QuickHost
- Rack One
- Rackspace Technology
- ratiokontakt
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- Red Admiral DC Ltd
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- REN
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Safenames Data Centre
- Salt Ayre Leisure Centre
- Sarenet
- SDC Capital Partners
- Seeweb
- Segro
- ServeCentric
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- ServerHouse
- Serverius
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- Sesterce
- SFR Business
- SilverEdge DC
- Six Degrees
- Smals
- Smartdc
- Solaria
- Soltia Consulting SL
- SpeedBone
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center)
- STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)
- STACKIT
- Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)
- Stellium Datacenters
- Stoneshield (XDC Properties)
- SUB1
- Sungard Availability Services
- SWISSCOLOCATION
- Swisscom
- Switch DataCenters
- Synapsecom Telecoms
- T5 Data Centers
- TAS
- TDF
- Telecom Italia
- Telecom Italia (TIM)
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- Telstra
- Templus
- The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)
- Thesee Datacenter
- THG Hosting
- Thrive
- Tissat
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- Tritax Big Box
- Trusted-Colo
- T-Systems
- TWLKOM
- Unidata
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup
- GPI & ISA
- Unix-Solutions
- Valencia Digital Port Connect (VDPC)
- Valore Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- VDR Group & Colliers
- Verne Global
- Vianova
- Viatel
- VIRTUS Data Centres(ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- Visual Online
- Vitali
- WIIT AG
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- WRN Broadcast
- XL360
- Yondr
- Zayo Group
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9evd3
