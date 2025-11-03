Beyond Meat® Introduces New Value Pack of Its Latest Beyond Beef® at Retailers Across Canada

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the launch of its all-new Beyond Beef 2-Pack at retailers across Canada, making the latest version of its plant-based ground beef product more accessible to consumers. The value pack is rolling into major grocery chains, including Walmart, Sobeys, Safeway, Thrifty Foods, Loblaws, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Atlantic Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Provigo, Fortino’s, Dominion, FreshCo, Foodland, and IGA.

“We’re excited to introduce a value pack of our latest Beyond Beef to consumers across Canada,” said Monique VanWyk, VP Sales - Canada & Latin America at Beyond Meat. “This bulk product includes two larger sized units of Beyond Beef, making the great taste and nutrition of our plant-based ground beef product more affordable for Canadians.”

Features of the new Beyond Beef value pack:

Offers more than 2.5 times the amount of Beyond Beef versus current single pack

Made with clean, simple ingredients like protein from red lentils and faba beans

Provides 18g of protein per serving with just 1.5g of saturated fat from avocado oil

Delivers a juicy, meaty flavour and, due to avocado oil’s higher smoke point, the latest Beyond Beef sizzles and caramelizes to perfection

No GMOs or cholesterol



Consumers can find the new Beyond Beef value pack by looking for the eye-catching gold box. For more information and recipe inspiration, head to Beyond Meat’s website at https://www.beyondmeat.com/en-CA/products/beyond-beef/ground.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and under the heading “Supplementary Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Melanie Daifotis

Melanie.daifotis@beyondmeat.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3092f47-55ac-4135-b58a-56180d2dea25

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/168efc17-1e75-4320-b22e-f421afef8e5d