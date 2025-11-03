Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR); Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE); Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM); and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), shares prior to March 5, 2024 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor securities between March 5, 2024, and October 28, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/avantor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avantor’s competitive positioning was weaker than Defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), shares prior to March 5, 2024 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/avantor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor securities between March 5, 2024, and October 28, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $AVTR #Avantor

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

Current Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shareholders who have held Five Below shares since prior to December 1, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), and certain of its officers, have now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, Five Below, Inc., via certain of its officers and directors, provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024.

On August 25, 2025, key allegations of the underlying class action survived defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. The court determined that: “Plaintiffs plausibly allege that . . . Five Below was having serious issues executing on their trend-right strategy and stocking trending items in stores.” Moreover, certain statements regarding “the extent and cause of shrink are material to investors, misleading by omission, and thus actionable.”

What You Can Do Now: If you have held Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares since prior to December 1, 2022, and would like to learn more at no cost to you, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $FIVE #FiveBelow

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUM $HUM #Humana

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or otherwise acquired Molina securities between February 5, 2025 to July 23, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or otherwise acquired Molina securities between February 5, 2025 to July 23, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $MOH #Molina

