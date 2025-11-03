Ilia Malinin Shatters World Record at Skate Canada — U.S. Olympic Hopeful Brings His Historic Performance to Philadelphia December 13

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Gold LIVE! — Two-time World Champion Ilia Malinin, known around the world as the “Quad God,” made history Sunday at Skate Canada International in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, earning a record-breaking free-skate score of 228.97 points and a total of 333.81 — the highest in men’s figure-skating history under the current judging system. Landing six clean quadruple jumps, including a perfectly executed quad loop, Malinin extended his international win streak to twelve consecutive titles.

His 76.6-point margin of victory was the largest in any figure-skating discipline in the 22 years since the current international scoring system was introduced. The performance marked his 12th consecutive win in individual competition and a personal-best overall score of 333.81. The 20-year-old American phenom, widely hailed as the most technically advanced skater in history, is now considered the frontrunner for Olympic gold in 2026.

“Hey, I just finished my second Grand Prix of the season,” Malinin said. “I’m so excited to head to the Grand Prix Final, and I also wanted to tell people to come watch me and other amazing U.S. skaters perform in Philadelphia on December 13 — right after the Grand Prix Final and just before the Olympic Trials.”

Philadelphia audiences will have the rare opportunity to see Malinin perform his world-record-breaking program live — his only U.S. appearance before the Olympic Trials in January — when he headlines American Gold LIVE – Holiday Ice Spectacular on Saturday, December 13 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Penn Ice Rink, University of Pennsylvania.

The event marks the first major figure-skating spectacular in Philadelphia in nearly two decades and features hometown favorite Isabeau Levito, along with World Champion Alysa Liu and other top American skaters, in a joyful holiday celebration of the Road to Cortina 2026.

All net proceeds benefit the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Team Legacy Fund, established in memory of those lost on AA Flight 5342 and dedicated to inspiring and supporting the next generation of American skaters.

With the 2026 Olympic Winter Games just three months away, American Gold LIVE! offers fans a rare, up-close look at Team USA’s brightest stars at the peak of their journey.

Tickets are on sale now — with limited seating for both performances — at AmericanGoldLive.com .

Press Contact:

Scott Klein | Keith Sherman & Associates

scott@ksa-pr.com | (212) 764-7900