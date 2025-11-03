Cognosos Earns AutoTech Breakthrough Award for Transportation Logistics Management Solution

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognosos, a leading provider of AI-powered real-time location solutions, today announces it has been honored with the prestigious Transportation Logistics Management Solution of the Year award by AutoTech Breakthrough. This recognition highlights Cognosos' innovative approach to transforming vehicle supply chains through advanced asset tracking and workflow optimization solutions.

"Operational excellence in automotive logistics hinges on knowing where every asset is, at all times," said Adrian Jennings, chief product officer for Cognosos. “Our technology accelerates post-assembly throughput and reduces dwell time, delivering rapid ROI through cost savings, minimized rework, and greater efficiency. By improving inbound logistics operations, we help increase manufacturing rates and overall productivity, empowering users to make faster, more informed decisions every day.”

The tangible impact of Cognosos' solutions is demonstrated by a recent project with a major OEM's Canadian automotive manufacturing facility. Facing significant delays from manually locating vehicles on quality hold, the OEM implemented Cognosos' precise indoor/outdoor visibility system. This solution provided a clear, real-time map of every vehicle's location, leading to a verified annual ROI of over $210,000 from time savings alone, with total annual returns conservatively estimated at over $300,000 when factoring in benefits like faster plant throughput, reduced dwell time, and improved vendor accountability.

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate excellence and advancement in automotive and transportation technologies. Cognosos was recognized for its solution that gives automotive manufacturers and logistics providers real-time visibility into their entire vehicle inventory, boosting efficiency and reducing costs. The platform features patented RadioCloud Wireless Networking Technology for reliable location data and a SpotLight™ feature in fourth-generation asset tags that uses an ultra-bright LED to pinpoint vehicles and eliminate manual searches. The Driver Tag also provides advanced driver analytics to further drive accountability and enhance safety.

Cognosos' commitment to solving these complex problems has made it a trusted partner for multiple global automotive leaders. Cognosos is revolutionizing automotive logistics by enabling companies to transform their operations. This optimizes fleet management and establishes a new benchmark for resilience, profitability, and intelligence in the industry.

About Cognosos

Cognosos utilizes the power of AI/ML to transform tracking data into operational intelligence, redefining the value of location solutions. Cognosos is able to quickly deploy with an ultra-lightweight footprint that excels in complex environments, producing a hard-dollar ROI within months through a subscription based service model. We help customers hit their goals, whether that’s reducing costs, increasing velocity, or improving staff safety. Join the leading brands in healthcare, automotive, logistics, and manufacturing that see results with Cognosos. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cyber Security, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

