Middle East & Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 296 Existing Data Centers, 146 Upcoming Data Centers, and 123 Major Operators/Investors

Saudi Arabia leads the upcoming data center market in the Middle East & Africa, accounting for nearly 50% of the region’s future power capacity. Key operators by capacity across MEA include Khazna Data Centers, Teraco (Digital Realty), Saudi Telecom Company, and SDS Data Center.

The region currently has over 1.7 GW of existing capacity, with upcoming capacity projected to reach around 6 GW. By 2027, approximately $12 billion in new investments is expected to be directed toward data center developments across MEA.

Key Market Highlights



This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 296 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 146 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (296 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ACC1 or Samrand Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (146 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Database

21 Century technologies

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Africa50 & Raya Data Center

Agility

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar project

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Business Connexion

Bynet Data Communications

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

CloudAcropolis

Cloudoon

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centre

CtrlS

CWG PLC

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

Datacenter Vaults

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Desert Dragon Data Center

DGN Teknoloji

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EcoCloud-G42

EdgeConneX

Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Emirates Global Aluminium

Equinix

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Excelsimo Networks

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Infinity

Injazat

Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Solutions ZA

inwi

ipNX

Isttelkom

IXAfrica

Iozera

Kasi Cloud,Keystone

Khazna Data Centers

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

Medasys

MedOne,Mega Data Centers

Meeza

Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Mobily

Morohub

MTN

N+One Datacenters

NaiTel

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

NourNet

NTT & Dimesnsion Data

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services

Oxagon

PacificControls

PAIX

Paratus

PenDC

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

PlusLayer

Quantum Switch

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Rack Centre

Radore Hosting

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Safaricom

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center

Serverfarm

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.

Techtonic

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Telekom Kenya

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Vantage Data Centers

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodacom Business

Vodafone

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

