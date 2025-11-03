Syncx Announces Strategic Partnership with Fetch Data and Assist ATS, Creating the First Fully Connected Healthcare MSP, VMS, Sourcing and Staffing Operating System

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncx, the healthcare workforce-management platform redefining how health systems manage locum tenens, float pools, contingent and permanent labor, today announced a three-way technology partnership with Fetch Data and Assist ATS. The collaboration introduces the industry’s first fully integrated, end-to-end healthcare staffing operating system connecting workforce management optimization with provider sourcing, data intelligence, credentialing, and agency operations, in a single ecosystem.



Together, Syncx, Fetch Data, and Assist ATS are eliminating the fragmentation that has long plagued healthcare staffing, replacing disconnected tools and manual workflows, with a unified platform built for speed, transparency, and measurable impact.

A Partnership to Transform Healthcare Staffing

Hospitals, MSPs, and staffing agencies have historically relied on siloed systems that don’t communicate slowing placements, duplicating work, prolonging credentialing, and obscuring performance insights. This partnership resolves those obstacles by delivering an integrated experience across the full staffing lifecycle.

At the center of the ecosystem:

Syncx

The intelligent command center for workforce management centralizing vendor orchestration, float-pool optimization, scheduling, performance analytics, and MSP operations for health systems and agencies.

Fetch Data

The data and intelligence engine, powering real-time provider discovery, AI-driven matching, outreach and job lead generation, automated credentialing including primary source license, board certification and affiliation verification, identity/authentication checks, and ongoing compliance monitoring — now embedded directly into the Syncx VMS and ATS Solutions.

Assist ATS

The specialized agency operations hub provides healthcare staffing firms with a fully automated platform to manage their job orders from creation through fulfillment, scheduling, and invoicing. Through this partnership, Assist enables seamless data flow and automation with Syncx and Fetch Data, eliminating duplicate work, inefficiencies, and bottlenecks as agencies collaborate with Syncx to meet client needs.

When connected, the Syncx platforms create a single source of truth to manage performance data across both the supply and demand sides of staffing.

“One Ecosystem. One Standard. One Source of Truth.”

“This partnership marks a turning point for the healthcare staffing industry, and Syncx is at the center of that transformation,” said Doug Shaener, CEO of Syncx. “For the first time, health systems and staffing agencies can operate on a single ecosystem with real-time transparency, automation, and trust. Syncx unifies the staffing experience end-to-end from sourcing and credentialing to recruitment and workforce management and eliminates the inefficiencies that have held the industry back for decades. With Syncx as the operating system connecting both sides of the market, healthcare staffing can finally move at the speed that patient care demands.”

Built for a Market in Urgent Transformation

Healthcare systems nationwide continue to face rising labor costs, intensifying provider shortages, burnout, and increased compliance requirements. Staffing agencies are equally strained by time-to-submit pressures, multi-state credentialing burdens, and hiring demands that exceed team capacity.

The Syncx + Fetch Data + Assist ATS ecosystem directly addresses these challenges:

Challenge Solution Delivered by the Partnership Slow time-to-fill and credentialing delays AI-powered sourcing + automated primary-source verifications reduce time-to-fill by up to 70% Siloed systems and double data entry Single source of truth with real-time data synchronization Rising labor spend and vendor sprawl Unified analytics, float-pool optimization, and MSP controls reduce cost and increase internal utilization Compliance risk Continuous license monitoring + audit-ready credentialing records

“Assist ATS was founded on the belief that healthcare staffing requires purpose-built technology,” said Jason Bodie, Founder of Assist ATS. “This partnership fulfills the long-needed vision of connecting recruiting agencies into Syncx’s seamless workflow therefore delivering a superior client and provider experience.”

Fetch Data: Turning Workforce Data into Actionable Intelligence

Fetch Data strengthens the ecosystem by providing the industry’s most advanced provider intelligence layer, now embedded across the Syncx platforms:

Access to 4M+ verified clinicians across specialties



across specialties Data enrichment, identity validation, and real-time license & board certification checks



Predictive matching and sourcing alerts

Automated outreach, engagement, and compliance workflows

“Our mission has always been to transform healthcare staffing from reactive to predictive,” said Keri New a Fetch Data spokesperson. “Integrating Fetch directly into the Syncx ecosystem means teams don’t just search for talent they know who to engage, when to engage, and with confidence that data is verified, current, and actionable.”

A New Standard for the Healthcare Workforce of the Future

The companies share a vision for a connected, intelligent healthcare workforce built on interoperability, automation, and transparency.

With Syncx as the orchestrator, Fetch Data as an intelligence source, and Assist-ATS managing agency workflows, the partnership establishes the first open, extensible operating system for the healthcare staffing industry.

Early adopters are already seeing transformational impact accelerated credentialing cycles, higher fill rates, vendor-spend reductions, and faster launch of internal and MSP-led workforce programs.

“When technology removes friction, people can focus on what matters,” added Shaener. “This partnership is about restoring that focus connecting clinicians to the patients who need them, faster and more efficiently than the industry has ever seen.”

About Syncx

Syncx is the leading healthcare workforce-management platform unifying locum tenens, float-pool, and permanent staffing into one intelligent operating system. Built for health systems, MSPs, and staffing agencies, Syncx replaces fragmented systems with predictive automation, real-time analytics, and modern workflows that deliver speed, visibility, and measurable cost savings.

Learn more: https://hellosyncx.com

About Fetch Data

Fetch Data is healthcare staffing’s AI-powered sourcing and credentialing intelligence engine, providing verified access to 4M+ clinicians across the U.S. The platform automates primary-source verification, identity/authentication checks, background and license monitoring, and AI-driven sourcing intelligence to accelerate placements while maintaining compliance.

Learn more: https://gofetchdata.com

About Assist ATS

Assist-ATS is the only applicant tracking system built exclusively for healthcare staffing agencies. With integrated sourcing, candidate and job tracking, and performance analytics, Assist ATS enables staffing agencies to streamline operations, reduce administrative costs, and work with confidence to fulfill their client’s needs

