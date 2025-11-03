Franklin Wireless Begins Shipping its first 5G Fixed Wireless Router Built for Resilient Connectivity Across Communities and Networks

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp (FKWL) announced the JEXtream CG890, a next-generation 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) router designed to deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity for service providers and community-focused organizations. The CG890 bridges the gap between enterprise-grade capability and accessible deployment.

Built for versatility, the CG890 is ideal for cost-conscious consumers, small businesses, and nonprofits expanding digital equity programs, as well as ISPs seeking redundant network solutions. With Auto Failover, the device maintains service during primary network interruptions, ensuring consistent connectivity in critical environments.

Key features include:

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for high-speed broadband connectivity

Auto Failover for seamless service continuity and network redundancy

CBRS compatibility for flexible deployment and private LTE networks

Dual 1Gb Ethernet ports (WAN/LAN switchable)

Remote management tools for scalable network administration





“Connectivity is the foundation of opportunity,” said OC Kim, President and CEO of Franklin Access. “With the CG890, we’re giving ISPs and community organizations the power to deliver dependable, secure internet access, to keep networks online and bridge the digital divide.”

The CG890 underscores Franklin Access’ ongoing commitment to digital inclusion, supporting public initiatives and private infrastructure with technology that provides reliability, accessibility, and ease of management.

The Franklin Access- JEXtream CG890 is now available through select distribution partners, with broader availability planned later this quarter.



Learn more at franklinwireless.com

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (FKWL) specializes in integrated solutions, leveraging 4G LTE and 5G technologies. From mobile device management to network management solutions, the company designs innovative connectivity solutions for the digital age. Explore more at FranklinAccess.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com