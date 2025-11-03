Canadians are feeling financially anxious as economic uncertainty persists

Toronto, ON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As economic uncertainty continues to weigh on Canadians, a new member survey from Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, reveals that many households are feeling heightened financial stress and limited confidence in their ability to weather the storm.

According to the Financial Literacy Month 2025 Member Poll, conducted among Advocis members across Canada:

77% say more than a quarter of their clients have expressed increased financial anxiety or uncertainty over the past six months, citing inflation, market volatility, and global economic tensions.

Over 90% report that Canadians rarely or only occasionally engage in open financial conversations with family, friends, or their advisors/planners.

66% say their clients have made at least some adjustments to their financial plans in response to ongoing economic disruption.

Just 1.5% of advisors believe their clients are “very confident” about their financial resilience, while 34% say Canadians are “not confident” at all.

“These findings point to a troubling disconnect between how Canadians feel about their finances and the steps they’re taking to protect themselves,” said Kelly Gorman, President and CEO of Advocis. “In a time when inflation, high interest rates, and economic uncertainty dominate our daily lives, financial confidence and resilience have never been more important, and that’s where professional advice makes all the difference.”

Now in its 15th year, Financial Literacy Month arrives at a pivotal time for Canadians. This year, Advocis is proud to relaunch its national campaign under the theme: Building Financial Resilience: Confidence in Uncertain Times.

Through its award-winning Financial Advice for All platform, Advocis will lead a national conversation throughout November to help Canadians move beyond basic financial knowledge and toward building long-term financial resilience, the kind that helps families, small businesses, and individuals thrive in unpredictable conditions.

“Financial resilience means more than just understanding money, it’s about being ready for whatever comes next,” added Gorman. “By working with a credentialed financial advisor or financial planner who belongs to a professional association like Advocis, Canadians can build the confidence, structure, and strategies they need to stay steady through uncertainty.”

About the Campaign:

This year’s campaign focuses on helping Canadians:

Understand the effects of inflation, interest rates, and global trade uncertainty on personal finances.

Build stronger financial foundations through emergency savings, debt management, and diversification.

Manage financial anxiety and stay focused on long-term goals during economic turbulence.

Learn how advisors and planners can support small business owners and entrepreneurs in navigating disruption.

As Financial Literacy Month marks its 15th year in Canada, the association is calling on Canadians to take action by engaging with trusted advisors and building financial resilience for the next 15 years and beyond. New educational content and resources will be shared weekly throughout November on financialadviceforall.com.

Member Quotes

“Clients feel more comfortable in turbulent times when they feel that they have a competent advisor in their corner who listens to their concerns, provides insights into how to protect themselves, and helps them maneuver potential potholes ahead. In other words, an advisor who is knowledgeable and who cares.” - Richard Fillion, CPA, CMA, CFP, Rest Assured Financial Ltd.

“In today’s economy, I’m seeing more families and business owners feeling uncertain about their financial future—but also more motivated than ever to take control of it. Many are expressing concern about rising costs and market volatility, yet I’ve found that those who take the time to review their plans and make small adjustments feel far more confident and in control. That’s what Financial Literacy Month is all about—empowering Canadians to protect, plan, and prosper, even in uncertain times.” - Alyssa Anderson, Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network

“Clients are definitely more conservative when it comes to making long-term financial commitments due to concerns about job stability. Flexibility is increasingly important so that if their income circumstances change, we can adjust accordingly.” - Kelly Ho, CFP, CCS, DLD Financial Group Ltd.

About Advocis

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the largest voluntary professional membership association of financial advisors in Canada, representing more than 7,400 members and 28 Chapters and three National Schools across the country. With a mission to elevate industry standards and advocate for consumer protection, Advocis is committed to ensuring Canadians receive qualified, ethical financial guidance. Learn more at www.advocis.ca.