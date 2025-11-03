Navigating Insurance Clauses in Commercial Contracts Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Dec 3, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating Insurance Clauses in Commercial Contracts Training Course (Dec 3, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly practical workshop is designed for professionals eager to deepen their understanding of commercial contracts, with a special focus on insurance clauses and policies. Learn how organisations can effectively mitigate risks by selecting the appropriate insurance policies.

Insurance policies are separate contracts but are closely related to commercial contracts in terms of risk management and compliance requirements. Understanding both types of contracts and how they relate to each other is crucial for managing business risks.

It is common practice to reference insurance policies within commercial contracts. A commercial contract may require one party to obtain and maintain specific types of insurance, for example, liability insurance, PI insurance, business continuity insurance, transit insurance, to name a few. Commercial contracts may outline the types of insurance required, minimum coverage required and the need to provide proof of insurance.

Many managers seldom get the chance to thoroughly read insurance policies, and advising management without a solid grasp of these policies can be catastrophic for an organisation. This workshop will equip you with the knowledge to navigate and understand the intricacies of insurance within commercial contracts, ensuring you can provide informed and strategic advice.

Enhance your skills and become a more effective manager by understanding the risks to your business. Join the expert trainer to take your knowledge and expertise in commercial contracts to the next level.

Benefits of attending

Understand how insurance can be used to identify and mitigate risks

how insurance can be used to identify and mitigate risks Examine the concept of Subrogation and Waiver of Subrogation

the concept of Subrogation and Waiver of Subrogation Learn about the terms and conditions of insurance contracts including exclusions

about the terms and conditions of insurance contracts including exclusions Get to grips the meaning of deductibles in insurance (from a project perspective)

the meaning of deductibles in insurance (from a project perspective) Explore the impact of third party liability in contracts

the impact of third party liability in contracts Consider the types of insurance in commercial contracts like CAR, CGL etc.

the types of insurance in commercial contracts like CAR, CGL etc. Understand how PI insurance and other insurance types work

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Commercial and contracts managers

Purchasing and procurement managers

Buyers and supply chain professionals

Bid and tender personnel

Project management professionals

Professionals from risk, finance, management and legal functions will also benefit greatly from attending this event.

Key Topics Covered:

Terms and conditions of insurance contracts

Understanding subrogation and waiver of subrogation

Deductibles in insurance contracts

Types of Insurance

CAR - Contractors All Risk insurance

CGL - Commercial General Liability insurance

TPL - Third-Party Liability insurance

PI - Professional Indemnity insurance

Marine insurance

Inland marine insurance

Cyber insurance

Pollution insurance

Political risk insurance

Business continuity insurance

D & O insurance - Directors and Officers

Fidelity insurance

Workmen's compensation insurance

Commercial auto insurance

Transit insurance

Litigation risk insurance

Speakers:



Manoj Nair

SVM Contract Consultants



Manoj Nair is a Partner with SVM Contract Consultants. He has over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training. He advises clients on how to improve their contracts and take preventative steps to reduce claims. He has advised companies in India and around the world on procurement/contract management processes, tender/bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, vendor management, supply-chain contractual risk, contract negotiations, contract administration, claims management, contract drafting, bankruptcy laws and US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, and dispute resolution.



He has worked with diverse clientele throughout his career including companies from the construction, energy, power, EPC, telecoms, IT, travel, insurance, manufacturing, media, banking and oil and gas sectors.



He has extensive training experience and has to date conducted 350 + corporate training's, on topics including: contract drafting and negotiations, contract/procurement management, tender/bid management, outsourcing contracts, proposal writing, vendor management, negotiations for supply chain managers, FIDIC Conditions of Contract, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, business case writing, claims management and negotiations.



