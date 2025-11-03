Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

November 3, 2025

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on October 31, 2025:

a)      Wael Sawan, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has elected to participate in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and reinvest future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at October 31, 2025, Wael Sawan held 374,808.246425 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company in his Computershare Share Plan Account.

b)      Philippa Bounds, a PDMR has sold 5,973 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionParticipation in a DRIP to reinvest future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at October 31, 2025, Wael Sawan held 374,808.246425 ordinary shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.
CurrencyN/A
Price N/A
VolumeN/A
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

N/A
N/A
N/A
Date of transactionOctober 31, 2025
Place of transactionOutside trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of ordinary shares
CurrencyGBP
Price £28.34
Volume 5,973
Total £169,274.82
Aggregated information:
Price£28.34
Volume5,973
Total £169,274.82
Date of transactionOctober 31, 2025
Place of transactionLondon

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html


Recommended Reading