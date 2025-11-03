NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

November 3, 2025

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on October 31, 2025:

a) Wael Sawan, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has elected to participate in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and reinvest future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at October 31, 2025, Wael Sawan held 374,808.246425 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company in his Computershare Share Plan Account.

b) Philippa Bounds, a PDMR has sold 5,973 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Participation in a DRIP to reinvest future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at October 31, 2025, Wael Sawan held 374,808.246425 ordinary shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account. Currency N/A Price N/A Volume N/A Total N/A Aggregated information

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Philippa Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Legal Officer Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares Currency GBP Price £28.34 Volume 5,973 Total £169,274.82 Aggregated information: Price £28.34 Volume 5,973 Total £169,274.82 Date of transaction October 31, 2025 Place of transaction London

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

