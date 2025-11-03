Understanding and Drafting Contracts in the Oil and Gas Industry Training Course (VIRTUAL EVENT: Feb 6, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contracts in the Oil and Gas Industry Training Course - Understanding and Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts (Feb 6, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The accelerated pace of change in the oil and gas industry makes this one of the world's most challenging and complex sectors in which to understand, draft and negotiate contracts.

This intense oil & gas industry training course focuses on understanding and drafting contracts related to this complex industry. It will serve as either an in-depth introduction for newcomers or a useful update/refresher for those with some experience in the industry.

Why you should attend

By attending this one-day training course you will:

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course will be of particular benefit to:

In-house lawyers

Procurement managers

Contract managers

Contract analysts

Contract engineers

Contractors and sub-contractors

Including those new to the industry and those looking for a refresher course.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Essentials of contract law

Contracts and Torts

Nature of contract law - liability is strict unlike in Tort

Certainty more important than fairness

Understand what you sign

Fundamental breach -v- breach of fundamental obligations

Two kinds of energy contract

Investor contracts: joint ventures and production-sharing agreements

Construction and service contracts

Confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements

Exclusivity agreements

Joint operating agreements and alliances

Relationship between the parties Scope Interest of the parties The role of the Operator Rights and duties of the Non-Operator

Risk allocation within JOA Penalties for default



Drafting agreements for offshore design, engineering and construction work

Including EPC contracts (engineer procure construct)

Basic features of an EPC contract

Key oil and gas specific clauses

Key performance clauses

Performance guarantees & liquidated damages

Frustration and Force Majeure in the energy business

Dealing with the unexpected - covid, wars, price rises etc

Frustration is the common law doctrine but is very narrow so consider using FM clauses to increase your ability not to be bound by unexpected events

Wording is very important

Dealing with disputes in oil and gas contracts

Choice of method

Litigation

Arbitration

Mediation

Expert determinations

Choice of jurisdiction

Contracts can be governed by the law and jurisdiction chosen by the parties

Difference between law and jurisdiction

Why English Law is the preferred jurisdiction for global commerce, including energy

Final questions

Speakers:



Scott Styles

University of Aberdeen Law School



Scott C. Styles is senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen Law School. He is Assistant Editor of Daintith and Willoughby, the leading book on UK oil and gas law. He has many years experience of teaching and researching oil and gas law, with a particular focus on regulatory matters and contracting.



