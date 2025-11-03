Clevver Launches White-Label Enterprise Solution for Mailroom Management and Global Virtual Office Addresses





Image by Clevver

BERLIN, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clevver today announced the launch of its White-Label Enterprise Account , a new offering that enables coworking spaces, mailbox shops, incorporators, and professional service firms to operate end-to-end mail and parcel workflows under their own brand.

Built on the proven ClevverEnterprise platform, the account includes branding for web and mobile, automated invoicing via Stripe, granular operational controls, and the ability to add multiple locations and resell Clevver’s global footprint.

“Partners want speed, control, and a brand-consistent experience,” said a Clevver spokesperson. “Our White-Label Enterprise Account brings all three together — from branded portals and apps to automated billing and detailed activity tracking — so operators can launch in days and scale with confidence.”

Key Capabilities

White-label everything: Own domain, logo, and themes; branded iOS/Android apps available

Own domain, logo, and themes; branded iOS/Android apps available Revenue automation: Set prices per action, automate monthly billing and invoicing via Stripe, and enable pay-on-behalf

Set prices per action, automate monthly billing and invoicing via Stripe, and enable pay-on-behalf Operational control: Configure scan/forward/storage rules, track all activities, and manage multiple locations

Configure scan/forward/storage rules, track all activities, and manage multiple locations Global expansion: Resell Clevver locations worldwide to extend reach without capital expenditure

Resell Clevver locations worldwide to extend reach without capital expenditure Compliance & security: GDPR-aligned processes, transparent audit trail, and secure data handling



Who It’s For

Coworking and flex-office operators digitizing mail services and tenant extras

Virtual office and mailbox providers (including franchise networks) standardizing operations across sites.

Company formation agents, law firms, and accounting practices are bundling registered address and mail handling

Corporate mailrooms and facilities teams centralizing multi-site inbound mail with full auditability

Parcel shops, logistics providers, and 3PL/returns hubs are adding value-added scanning and forwarding

Business centers and serviced office chains seeking branded portals and automated client billing

Business Impact: Cost and Digitization

Cost reduction: Automate invoicing to cut admin time, standardize workflows to reduce handling minutes per item, consolidate multi-location operations in one portal, and reduce errors and rework with end-to-end tracking

Automate invoicing to cut admin time, standardize workflows to reduce handling minutes per item, consolidate multi-location operations in one portal, and reduce errors and rework with end-to-end tracking Digitization: Move paper-based mailroom tasks into a branded digital experience, enable scan-to-workflows and transparent SLAs, and unify data and audit trails to support compliance and management reporting

Availability

The White-Label Enterprise Account is available immediately. Existing partners can request an upgrade through their Clevver account team.

More information about the White-Label Enterprise Account is available at ClevverEnterprise . A demo can be requested through Clevver’s contact page .

About Clevver

Clevver is a platform for worldwide company formations, virtual offices, banking, and compliance — fast, remote, and digital. Businesses use Clevver to launch and operate internationally with remote incorporations, registered addresses, digital postboxes, local phone numbers, and access to partner tax and accounting services.

Media Contact:

Christian Hemmrich

press@clevver.io

https://www.clevver.io/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7b9a4e8-28a8-41af-9ac1-b1574d8454b7