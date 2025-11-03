NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mira Aesthetic Cosmetic Surgery Center, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Sid Mirrafatti, today announced a charitable contribution to Corona del Mar High School’s Water Polo Team in Newport Beach, California. This donation reflects the center’s continued dedication to strengthening youth programs, supporting education, and fostering community engagement throughout Orange County.





The contribution will fund new equipment and facility upgrades for the school’s water polo program, enabling student-athletes to train with enhanced resources and safety measures. School administrators anticipate the improvements will benefit not only current team members but also future participants across the 2025–2026 academic year.

“Supporting our local schools is an essential part of building a stronger, healthier community,” said Dr. Sid Mirrafatti, founder of Mira Aesthetic Cosmetic Surgery Center. “Athletics programs like Corona del Mar’s Water Polo Team promote discipline, teamwork, and leadership, values that align with our mission to inspire confidence and well-being. We are proud to contribute to initiatives that shape tomorrow’s leaders.”

Kata Jurevich, representing the Corona del Mar Water Polo Foundation, expressed appreciation for the support, noting the impact it will have on student-athletes and the broader school community.

“We are deeply grateful for Mira Aesthetic’s generosity,” Jurevich said. “This donation will directly enhance the training experience for our athletes, helping them reach new levels of excellence while continuing the proud tradition of competitive sports at Corona del Mar High School.”

A Tradition of Community Support

For over 27 years, Mira Aesthetic Cosmetic Surgery Center has been a trusted provider of patient-centered cosmetic care in Orange County. Beyond its medical services, the practice maintains a longstanding tradition of community involvement, partnering with schools, nonprofit organizations, and local initiatives that promote education, health, and social well-being.





Past outreach efforts have included scholarships for healthcare students, sponsorship of local wellness fairs, and support for youth leadership programs. Each initiative, Dr. Mirrafatti explained, is designed to extend the practice’s mission beyond its clinic walls.

“Community engagement is a vital part of what we do,” Dr. Mirrafatti added. “Our success is rooted in the trust of our patients and neighbors, and we see giving back as both a responsibility and a privilege.”

The Role of Athletics in Student Development

The donation arrives at a pivotal time for the Corona del Mar High School Water Polo Team, which has seen growing participation in recent years. It's thletic Director noted that upgraded resources not only help student-athletes improve their performance but also contribute to their personal growth and academic balance.

“Athletics programs like ours teach resilience, teamwork, and respect, all of which serve students well beyond the pool,” the school’s leadership shared. “This contribution reinforces our commitment to maintaining a well-rounded education that prioritizes both mind and body.”

The updated facilities are expected to enhance the team’s preparation for upcoming local and regional competitions, while also providing better accessibility and safety for students. Plans for the improvements will begin implementation later this year.

About Mira Aesthetic Cosmetic Surgery Center

Mira Aesthetic Cosmetic Surgery Center is a Costa Mesa / Newport Beach-based medical practice specializing in aesthetic cosmetic procedures. Founded by Dr. Sid Mirrafatti, the center is recognized for its emphasis on innovation, patient safety, and natural-looking results. The practice serves patients across Southern California, offering procedures tailored to individual goals in a professional environment built on trust and personalized care.





In addition to its clinical work, Mira Aesthetic regularly contributes to community projects throughout Orange County, reflecting the organization’s core philosophy that enhancing confidence extends beyond appearance to encompass overall quality of life.

To learn more, visit youngerlook.com or follow @sidmirrafattimd on social media for updates on community partnerships and educational initiatives.

About Corona del Mar High Schoo

Corona del Mar High School, part of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, serves students in grades 9–12 with a focus on academic excellence, athletics, and the arts. Located in Newport Beach, California, the school’s programs emphasize leadership, collaboration, and achievement. More information is available at https://cdm.nmusd.us/ .

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Dr. Sid Mirrafatti

Company: Mira Aesthetic Cosmetic Surgery Center

Phone: (714) 544-8678

Email: drmirafatti@gmail.com

Website: https://youngerlook.com

