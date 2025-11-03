The Patent Administrator Training Course: Demystify Procedures and Filing Requirements in Key Jurisdictions, and Improve Your Knowledge and Skills (Feb 10, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Patent Administrator Training Course (Feb 10, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive one-day course will give you a comprehensive introduction to the role of the patent administrator.

It is a highly complex area due to many different procedures across different patent offices. The programme will demystify these procedures and filing requirements in key jurisdictions, and will improve your knowledge and skills so you can work more efficiently and excel in your role.

Topics to be covered include:

Introduction to patents

Understanding filing procedures and systems

Electronic filing (including hands-on exercises and demonstrations)

Handling post-filing communications from national and international offices

Renewing your patents

Recording assignments and name changes

Overview of licences and royalties

Obtaining and using patent information

Benefits of attending

By attending this event, you will:

A series of exercises throughout the day will give participants the opportunity to apply what they have learned in a practical context under the guidance of our expert trainer.

Delegates will receive course materials containing comprehensive documentation, which will be a valuable source of reference for the future.

Certifications:

CPD : 6 hours for your records

: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This seminar is designed especially for those new to the role, or with little experience of patent administration, and those looking for more training to extend their knowledge, including:

Patent administrators and assistants

Formalities administrators

Patent and IP coordinators

Other IP support staff

The event offers a valuable networking opportunity with others in similar roles from different organisations and countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to patents

Registered and unregistered rights

What is a patent?

Why apply for a patent?

How long will it last?

Organisation of the IP department

Composition of the team

Your role within the team

Differences between private practice and industry

Filing procedures and systems

International conventions

National patent systems

International patent systems

Stages of a patent application

Requirements for filing applications Nationally At the EPO At WIPO

Electronic filing - epoline

Electronic filing demonstration - EPO CMS

Record keeping/working with your in-house system

Practical exercise

Post-filing communications

Due dates and deadlines

GB applications

European applications

Divisional applications

PCT applications

Euro-PCT applications

Calculation of dates

Practical exercise

Renewals

How are renewal fees calculated?

When can you pay renewals?

How can you pay renewals?

Practical exercise

Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs)

What are SPCs?

When are SPCs applicable?

Brief overview of how SPCs work

Assignments and name changes

Why is an assignment required?

Recording an assignment

Recording a name change

Licences and royalties

What is a licence?

Why license your patents?

Patent information

Useful literature

Useful websites

Products and services of the EPO, UKIPO, WIPO

Speakers:



Joanna Emery

CEO

Pure Ideas Ltd



Joanna Emery, Head of Pure Ideas and Group Formalities at Pure Ideas Ltd, is an intellectual property specialist with over a decade of experience. She has worked in various industries from US defence, water, financial and the FMCG sector. During her career she has gained knowledge in all areas of intellectual property law as well as gaining experience in corporate transactions and social media. Joanna has worked as a paralegal in the US and England in both corporate and private practice firms. She is a certified legal assistant specialist in intellectual property in the US and a Fellow of the Institute of Paralegals in the UK.



