Plasmid Purification Market to Reach USD 4.74 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Gene Therapy and Vaccine Applications – SNS Insider

Plasmid Purification Market Overview

The process of isolating plasmid DNA is important for research, gene therapy, and vaccine development. The growing demand for gene therapy and mRNA vaccines is driving the need for highly purified plasmid DNA.

Manufacturing companies are moving towards 'GMP' standards to meet clinical and commercial needs. Automated systems from companies like Thermo Fisher and Bio-Rad are making production consistent and faster. The market is benefiting from regulatory approvals for new manufacturing facilities, such as the approval for Thermo Fisher's facility in California.

Plasmid Purification Market Segment Insights:

By Product & Service

Plasmid purification market share stood at 75.3%, with the products segment held the major share in 2024. The growth is driven by high demand, grounded on research, diagnostics, and therapy applications. The services segment is expected to witness highest growth in the market in upcoming years due to the growing trend of outsourcing among pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes.

By Grade

With a 64.42% share, molecular-grade plasmid DNA dominated the market due to its general use in basic research, diagnostics, and regular laboratory procedures. The transfection-grade segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the rising demand for high-purity, endotoxin-free plasmid DNA drives.

By Application

The cloning and protein expression segment on is leading the market with a 52.7% revenue share, supported by the rising demand for recombinant protein generation in medication development and academic research, further boosting the market share. The transfection and gene editing segment is expected to witness high growth throughout the forecast period driven by the synthetic biology, CRISpen technologies, and another modern gene-editing platform that demand high-quality and contaminant-free plasmid DNA.

By End-Use

With 44.2% of the revenue, academia and research institutions held the highest plasmid purification market share in 2024 due to the leading fundamental research and educational activities. The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as biopharmaceutical companies outsource difficult R&D and clinical manufacturing activities.

Regional Analysis:

North America led the market in 2024, supported by robust biotechnology infrastructure, significant R&D spending, and a rise in gene therapy and vaccine-related research. The main contributor is the U.S., housing major market participants, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and New England Biolabs (NEB).

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region during 2025 to 2032 due to rising university research activity, increasing biotechnology investments, and expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Recent Developments in the Plasmid Purification Market:

In June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Thermo Scientific KingFisher PlasmidPro, the first fully automated plasmid purification system designed to accelerate therapeutic development. This innovation delivers high-purity plasmid DNA in just 75 minutes, cutting process time by 50% and eliminating the need for centrifugation, marking a major advancement in automation and efficiency in the market.

