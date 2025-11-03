Open AGI Summit Heads to Devconnect Buenos Aires, Presented by Sentient and Partnered with AWS

Buenos Aires, Argentina | November 2025



The Open AGI Summit, the world’s leading open-source AI conference, is set to return on November 16th during Devconnect Buenos Aires.

Presented by Sentient and partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), this edition will bring together researchers, builders, and founders to explore one of the most critical questions in technology today: How do we build Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) that remains open, ethical, and free from centralized control?

Serving as meeting point for those shaping the future of AI, blockchain, and decentralized systems, attendees will engage in deep discussions on AI agents, DeFAI (decentralized finance AI), decentralized infrastructure, and open-source training, while addressing the ethical challenges that come with building intelligent systems at scale.

About Devconnect Buenos Aires

Thousands of builders and researchers will gather in Buenos Aires for Devconnect, the annual week-long blockchain event that brings together leading projects, and innovators from across the global tech community. The city will become a global hub for collaboration and discussion, making it the ideal setting for the next Open AGI Summit.

A Global Movement for Open AGI

The Open AGI Summit is more than a conference. It is a movement dedicated to ensuring that AGI remains transparent, accessible, and beneficial to all. Previous editions have featured influential voices such as Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum Foundation), Balaji Srinivasan (former Coinbase CTO), and Brad Feinstein (Head of Web3 Startups, AWS).

At the Buenos Aires event, attendees can look forward to:

Presentations from leading industry figures, including Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon and Core Contributor to Sentient.





Contributions from thought leaders, sharing insights on AI’s evolving infrastructure and open innovation.





Panels and discussions exploring the intersection of AI, blockchain, and decentralized governance.





Tickets and Participation

Tickets are complimentary and limited. Due to high demand, applicants are encouraged to register early and await confirmation.

Event Details



Date: November 16, 2025

Location: Devconnect, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Register: https://luma.com/1p2sv719





About the Open AGI Summit



The Open AGI Summit is the world’s leading open source AI conference that brings together researchers, developers, and communities united by the shared conviction that AGI must remain open and accessible to everyone.



Learn more at https://openagi.xyz .



Media Contact:

press@openagi.xyz