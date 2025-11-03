Almafit Announces Strategic Partnership with Renowned Pilates Expert Lisa Hubbard

Duluth, Georgia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almafit, a developer of premium Pilates reformers, today announced a strategic partnership with Lisa Hubbard, a globally recognized Pilates educator and founder of Rhythm Pilates. The collaboration comes as more people seek accessible at-home wellness solutions. By combining Almafit’s state-of-the-art Pilates equipment with Hubbard’s decades of teaching experience, the partnership aims to enhance the Pilates experience for practitioners of all levels, including people in midlife who want safe, effective workouts.





Lisa Hubbard seated on the Almafit Elysium Reformer, emphasizing posture and alignment as part of her mindful approach to Pilates training.

Lisa Hubbard has been a prominent figure in the Pilates community for over 20 years, known for her unique, mindful approach to movement. Her innovative techniques have inspired countless instructors and practitioners worldwide. In joining forces with Almafit, Hubbard brings her expertise to Almafit’s modern reformer lineup – including the compact Aion and versatile Elysium series – which are designed to deliver studio-quality Pilates in a home-friendly footprint.

The partnership will integrate Hubbard’s methodologies into Almafit’s equipment and training programs, expanding how users experience Pilates at home and in studios.

“I’ve been teaching Pilates for over two decades, and the Alma‑Fit Elysium Tower Reformer is one of the most thoughtfully designed units I’ve ever used. The craftsmanship is excellent, and it’s ideal for both teaching and personal practice.” — Lisa Hubbard

“We are deeply honored to collaborate with Lisa Hubbard, a visionary whose influence and expertise continue to shape the Pilates world,” said Dionysis Keramidas, CEO of Almafit. “Her approach complements our philosophy, blending precision, grace, and accessibility, and we are working together to elevate the standard of at‑home and studio Pilates experiences.

Almafit and Hubbard share a commitment to making professional-grade Pilates training more accessible beyond the traditional studio. To learn more about the collaboration and Lisa’s approach to movement, visit https://alma-fit.com/. Almafit and Lisa Hubbard are committed to fostering a community of Pilates enthusiasts who value quality, innovation, and effective training. This partnership marks a new chapter in the evolution of Pilates, promising to deliver exceptional value and transformative experiences to practitioners around the globe.





Lisa Hubbard demonstrates a bridge with single-leg extension on the Almafit Elysium Tower Reformer, highlighting controlled strength and balanced movement.

About Almafit



Almafit is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium Pilates equipment based in Duluth, Georgia. Rooted in Greek craftsmanship and the principle ‘νους υγιής εν σώματι υγιεί’ (a sound mind in a sound body), Almafit blends modern design with heritage to create elegant, durable machines that balance form and function. The Greek‑crafted Elysium reformer reflects this philosophy, awakening the body and elevating the mind. The collection includes reformers, Cadillacs, towers, chairs, and barrels, all built for a professional experience in any space.

