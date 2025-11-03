Saudia Joins the World Travel Market 2025 in London

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced its participation at the World Travel Market 2025 (WTM), hosted in London, United Kingdom, from November 4 to 6. The event is one of the world’s leading travel and tourism events, bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the globe.

Through its interactive pavilion (Stand No. S8-520), Saudia will highlight the key pillars of its ongoing transformation strategy, including fleet expansion, network growth, and enhanced guest experience. The airline will also showcase its latest digital innovations designed to optimize operational efficiency and elevate the travel experience.

For the first time, visitors to the Saudia pavilion will have the opportunity to explore a selection of products from “SV by Saudia”, the airline’s newly launched fashion and lifestyle brand introduced recently during Riyadh Fashion Week, a step that reflects Saudia’s commitment to showcasing Saudi creativity on the global stage.

As part of its presence, Saudia will spotlight the services of Saudia Hajj & Umrah, showcasing a new era of integrated offerings designed to elevate the pilgrimage experience, from planning the journey to every aspect of the spiritual visit.

This participation reflects Saudia’s commitment to playing an active role in major global events as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, showcasing initiatives that elevate the guest experience and contribute to the growth of tourism, business travel, and the Hajj and Umrah sectors.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdd27a48-1df6-4166-a5e9-4bdfaa4a1a46