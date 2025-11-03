Navigating ICH GCP (Good Clinical Practice) E6 (R3): What You Need to Know Training Course (VIRTUAL EVENT: Jan 29, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating ICH GCP (Good Clinical Practice) E6 (R3): What You Need to Know Training Course (Jan 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day training course is designed to provide clinical research professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the updated guidelines, ensuring compliance and enhancing the quality of clinical trials.

The ICH GCP E6 (R3) guideline represents a significant evolution in the conduct of clinical trials, emphasising flexibility, risk-based approaches, and the integration of innovative technologies.

Through a combination of expert-led lectures and group discussions, you will engage in practical exercises to reinforce key concepts and application to real-world scenarios. This training is ideal for all clinical research professionals committed to maintaining GCP compliance in their work. By the end of the course, you will be well-prepared to navigate the regulatory requirements and effectively implement the new GCP requirements.

Benefits of attending

Understand the key updates and principles of ICH GCP E6 (R3)

the key updates and principles of ICH GCP E6 (R3) Recognise the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, including sponsors, investigators, and ethics committees

the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, including sponsors, investigators, and ethics committees Implement risk-based approaches in clinical trials

risk-based approaches in clinical trials Prepare for regulatory inspections and ensure ongoing compliance

for regulatory inspections and ensure ongoing compliance Stay compliant and ahead of GCP regulatory changes

compliant and ahead of GCP regulatory changes Gain practical strategies to implement ICH GCP (R3)

practical strategies to implement ICH GCP (R3) Network and share insights with peers

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This session will be beneficial to anybody who is involved in clinical research. It is applicable to pharma, clinical research organisations (CROs), service providers and investigator sites.

This course is ideal for:

Clinical Research Associates (CRAs)

Clinical trial managers and project managers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Quality assurance personnel

Investigators and site staff

Data managers

Anyone involved in the planning, execution, or oversight of clinical trials

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to ICH GCP E6 (R3)

Core principles of ICH GCP E6 (R3)

Stakeholder responsibilities Roles of Institutional Review Boards (IRBs)/Independent Ethics Committees (IECs) Investigator obligations Sponsor responsibilities Service providers

Risk-based approaches

Data governance and integrity

Data and records

Investigator brochures

Protocols

Essential records

Preparing for regulatory inspections

Implementation considerations

Speakers:



Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff



Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.

She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyvvzm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.