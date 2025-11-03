Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Awards $50 Million to Affordable Housing Projects across the Southeast

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the recipients of its 2025 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund awards. The program is distributing more than $50 million total to 49 affordable housing projects across eight states and Washington, D.C. Grant funding will be used to support the construction or rehabilitation of 2,838 affordable rental units.

For the complete list of 2025 awards, click here.

“This annual program enables our financial institutions members to partner with local developers and nonprofits to apply for funding to support meaningful affordable housing initiatives in their areas,” said FHLBank Atlanta President and CEO Kirk Malmberg. “In total, FHLBank Atlanta will contribute nearly $120 million in 2025 through this fund and our other programs to help housing projects come to fruition, provide downpayment assistance to homebuyers, support homeowners as they rebuild after natural disasters, and spur local community development initiatives.”

The annual AHP General Fund grants are awarded through a competitive application process and distributed through FHLBank Atlanta member financial institutions.

FHLBank Atlanta’s Director of Community Investment Services Tomeka Strickland said, “This year, we are pleased to award these grants through 22 FHLBank Atlanta members, reaching 42 local developers and community organizations — each with a vision to bring a significant affordable housing project to life. The grant program is designed to support a range of projects, reflecting the need we’re seeing nationwide for affordable rental and owner-occupied units, including both multifamily and single-family homes.”

In January 2026, FHLBank Atlanta will publish its Targeted Community Lending Plan and its AHP Implementation Plan in preparation for this AHP General Fund program to open in 2026 with another allocation of funding. Potential applicants must work with an FHLBank Atlanta member financial institution to complete the application. A list of member financial institutions is available on the FHLBank Atlanta website at www.fhlbatl.com.

