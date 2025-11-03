MarketWise Declares Quarterly and Special Dividend Totaling $0.40 Per Class A Share, for Total FY 2025 Dividends of $1.90 Per Share, or a 13% Cash Yield

BALTIMORE, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or “the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of Class A common stock of $0.20 per share on October 30, 2025. A comparable distribution of $0.20 per unit has also been approved to holders of MarketWise, LLC units (the Class B common stock).

The Company also announced a special dividend to shareholders of Class A common stock of $0.20 per share.

The regular dividend, distribution, and the special dividend will be paid on December 24, 2025. The Record Date is November 14, 2025.

With these announced dividends, total dividends for FY 2025 will be $1.90 per share. Upon December payment of these dividends, the FY 2025 dividend yield will be 13%, based on the October 29, 2025 stock price.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

