Notification pursuant to the Finnish Securities Act Chapter 9, Section 10 regarding change in holdings and voting rights



Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, November 3, 2025 at 5:15 p.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc (business ID 1547801-5) received today, on November 3, 2025 a notification of major shareholding, pursuant to the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Mr. Erkki Etola and Etola Group Oy, as a result of the implementation of changes to the transparency directive in the Finnish Securities Market Act. According to the notification Erkki Etola’s and Etola Group Oy’s combined holdings and voting rights in Aspocomp Group Plc exceeded 20 percent threshold on October 31, 2025. At the same time, Etola Group Oy’s holdings and voting rights in Aspocomp Group Plc exceeded the 15 percent flagging threshold on October 31, 2025.



According to the notification Erkki Etola’s and Etola Group Oy’s holdings in Aspocomp Group Plc amounted to a total of 1,511,529 shares on October 31, 2025, which corresponded to 20,09 percent of the total amount of shares and votes in Aspocomp Group Plc.



Total positions of Erkki Etola and Etola Group Oy subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 20.09% 0 20.09% 7,522,922 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 17.45% 0 17.45%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009008080 352,631 1,158,898 4.69% 15.40 SUBTOTAL A 1,511,529 20.09%







Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Additional information:



The combined holding of Erkki Etola and his controlling company Etola Group Oy in the number of shares and votes in Aspocomp Group Oyj exceed the 20% flagging threshold. At the same time, Etola Group Oy's holdings and voting rights in the target company exceed the 15% flagging threshold.



Etola Group Oy is a controlling company of Erkki Etola through direct ownership.





At the date of this release, the total number of shares in Aspocomp Group Plc amounts to 7,522,922 shares. Aspocomp has one series of shares and each share entitles to one voting right.





For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Manu Skyttä

President and CEO





