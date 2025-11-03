PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer shareholders approve appointment of

Ms. Rose Lee and Mr. Hikmet Ersek to the Supervisory Board

Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands — November 3, 2025 — Wolters Kluwer announces that Ms. Rose Lee and Mr. Hikmet Ersek have been appointed as Members of the Supervisory Board by an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”) held today. The appointments are effective immediately and are for the period starting November 3, 2025, and ending after the AGM to be held in 2030.

Both candidates are seasoned executives with extensive managerial and Board experience in complex industries. Their appointment will further strengthen the Supervisory Board’s ability to oversee and support the company’s strategic direction aimed at long-term value creation.

Ms. Lee is former CEO and Board member of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. and President of the Water and Protection Division of DuPont. Before that time, she held various leadership positions at Saint-Gobain, Booz Allen and Hamilton, and Pratt & Whitney. Mr. Ersek is former CEO and Board member of The Western Union Company. Before that time, he held various other leadership positions within The Western Union Company, GE Capital and the broader GE Corporation group, and Mastercard.

Wolters Kluwer shareholders, participated in person or by proxy, representing a total of 75.34% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote. Detailed voting results will be available on our website at www.wolterskluwer.com/egm.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.

Media Investors/Analysts Stefan Kloet Meg Geldens Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer Global Communications Investor Relations m +316 12 22 36 57 ir@wolterskluwer.com stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com



Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment