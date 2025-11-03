Circle Logistics Helps Food & Beverage Companies Strengthen 3PL Partnerships to Protect Food Quality and Consumer Trust

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (“Circle”), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, specializes in helping food and beverage brands maintain product freshness, ensure strict compliance, and uphold consumer trust. With new regulations such as the FDA’s Food Traceability Rule (FSMA) set to take effect in 2026, Circle Logistics is uniquely positioned to enable brands to quickly trace and manage products from farm to shelf, minimizing risk and preventing costly recalls.

Circle Logistics fosters long-term success for food and beverage brands by providing strong, transparent, and reliable 3PL services. This commitment to quality ensures consumer trust, as products are delivered fresh, safe, and of the highest quality. This commitment is further demonstrated through these key areas of focus:

Product Freshness: Circle Logistics prioritizes advanced cold chain capabilities, robust temperature control systems, and proven track records in handling perishable goods. This ensures that products are transported and stored under optimal conditions, minimizing spoilage and preserving quality from farm to fork.

Compliance: The food and beverage sector faces a complex web of regulations, including HACCP and FDA guidelines. Circle Logistics holds necessary certifications, adheres to all relevant regulations, and implements rigorous quality control. This helps brands mitigate risks, avoid costly penalties, and maintain their license to operate.

Brand Reputation: By consistently delivering products in perfect condition and adhering to all regulatory requirements, Circle Logistics directly contributes to building and maintaining a strong brand reputation for food and beverage companies. This reliability fosters consumer loyalty and safeguards the brand's image in a highly competitive market.



“The food and beverage industry faces unique logistical challenges, where the integrity of products directly impacts consumer health and brand reputation," said Karl Fillhouer, VP of sales and operations at Circle Logistics. "Our goal at Circle is to go beyond just moving goods; we provide a strong and reliable supply chain strategy, allowing brands to focus on what they do best while we ensure their products are handled with the utmost care.”

Circle serves as a trusted partner, thoroughly evaluating each brand's specific requirements, obstacles, and objectives. This holistic approach ensures that Circle not only offers essential infrastructure and expertise but also upholds a strong dedication to the highest levels of quality and efficiency.

