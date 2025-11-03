Gourmet Snacks Market Size to Worth USD 147.03 Billion by 2034, Driven by Premiumization and Health-Conscious Consumers

Ottawa, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gourmet snacks market size stood at USD 62.45 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 68.03 billion in 2025 to USD 147.03 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The study also highlights how e-commerce platforms and premium retail chains are emerging as vital distribution channels for gourmet snack brands worldwide.

The market’s momentum is fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing appetite for global and exotic flavor profiles. Consumers are actively shifting toward healthier indulgences snacks made with natural, protein-rich, or plant-based ingredients that balance nutrition with taste. Additionally, the integration of functional benefits such as probiotics, adaptogens, and fiber is transforming the gourmet snack segment into a cornerstone of the modern “better-for-you” snacking movement.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5538

Key Highlights of the Gourmet Snacks Market

By region, Europe dominated the gourmet snacks market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to urbanization and demand for innovative snacking options.

By type, the salted snacks segment led the market in 2024, whereas the bakery snacks segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product, the chips and crisps segment led the gourmet snacks market in 2024, whereas the meat snacks segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment led the market in 2024, whereas the online stores segment is expected to expand in the forecast period.

Consumers aren’t just snacking more they’re trading up,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. Clean labels, protein fortification, and adventurous flavor profiles are redefining what ‘premium’ means in modern snacking.

Higher Demand for Healthier and Innovative Profile Snacks is helping the Gourmet Snacks Industry

The gourmet snacks market is observed to grow lately due to urbanization, growing disposable income, higher demand for international tastes and flavor profiles, and higher demand for healthier and functional snacks. Gourmet snacks are made from ingredients that are rare in nature and expensive as well. Hence, it further impacts the price of the final products. They are made by gourmet chefs and available in high-end restaurants. Nowadays, gourmet snacks are available in packaged forms in small quantities as well.

Hence, consumers can enjoy the taste of gourmet delicacies, which is helpful for the growth of the market. They are made from functional and healthier ingredients that help to enhance the nutritional profile. The preparation involves a mixture of exclusive flavors to create a complex flavor profile, alluring consumers, and enhancing the growth of the market.

Regional Consumer Preferences for Gourmet Snacks

Europe- the region dominates the gourmet snacks market, driven by factors such as culinary legacy and availability of artisanal products. Consumers in the region prefer salted gourmet snacks and snacks made from functional ingredients to maintain their nutritional profile.

the region dominates the gourmet snacks market, driven by factors such as culinary legacy and availability of artisanal products. Consumers in the region prefer salted gourmet snacks and snacks made from functional ingredients to maintain their nutritional profile. Asia Pacific- the region is observed to be the fastest growing due to rising disposable income, shifting consumer interests, and higher demand for healthier snacking. Higher demand for protein-rich, gluten-free, and organic snacks in countries like India and China has helped the growth of the market.

the region is observed to be the fastest growing due to rising disposable income, shifting consumer interests, and higher demand for healthier snacking. Higher demand for protein-rich, gluten-free, and organic snacks in countries like India and China has helped the growth of the market. North America- preferences for high-protein, healthy, and functional snacks are a major growth driver of the gourmet snacks market in the region. Preferences for snacks high in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients are another market growth driving factor.

preferences for high-protein, healthy, and functional snacks are a major growth driver of the gourmet snacks market in the region. Preferences for snacks high in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients are another market growth driving factor. Middle East and Africa- urbanization and changing consumer preferences help notable market growth in the region. Higher demand for savory snacks such as biscuits and crackers in a variety of flavor options helps the growth of the market.

View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gourmet-snacks-market

New Trends of the Gourmet Snacks Market

Demand for snacks involving functional ingredients such as prebiotics , probiotics, adaptogens , and stress-reducing elements helps the growth of the market.

, probiotics, , and stress-reducing elements helps the growth of the market. Higher demand for gluten-free, sugar-free, and low-sodium snack options further fuels the growth of the market.

Rowing demand for plant-based and clean-label snack options also helps to propel the growth of the market.

Demand for bold and international flavors such as barbecue, sweet chili, and Korean-flavored snacks also hiked the growth of the gourmet snacks industry.

Recent Developments of the Gourmet Snacks Market

In February 2025, B Pop, India’s leading gourmet popcorn brand, entered the FMCG space with the launch of its latest product- small pillow pack gourmet popcorns. (Source- https://www.business-standard.com)

In January 2025, Genius Gourmet, smart provider of protein snacks, launched their 4 new treats- Milk chocolate Protein Cookie Bites, Mint Chocolate Protein Cookie Bites, Salted Caramel Protein Cookie Bites, and Sweet and Salty Protein Nut Roll Bar in a no sugar option. (Source- https://www.businesswire.com)

Gourmet Snacks Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Gourmet Snacks Market?

Urbanization and growing disposable income are some of the major factors for the growth of the market. Higher demand for healthier indulgences and snacks made from functional and organic ingredients also helps to boost the demand for gourmet snacks. Availability of gourmet snacks in unique and international flavors to attract more consumers is another major factor for higher demand for gourmet snacks. Rising disposable income and an improving middle class in developing nations are other supportive factors for the market’s growth.

Challenge

Improper Nutritional Profile Restraining Market’s Growth

Snacks high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats are empty and have no nutritional profile. Hence, such snacks make one feel hungrier and lead to unnecessary consumption of calories. Such issues restrain the growth of the gourmet snacks market. Excessive snacking leads to excessive consumption of calories and multiple other health problems.

Opportunity

Sustainable Ingredients and Packaging are helpful for the Market’s Growth

The gourmet snacks industry has a variety of product options for consumers, such as granola bars, protein chips, crackers, and nuts. Availability of such snacks in different flavor profiles and sustainable packaging is a major factor for the growth of the gourmet snacks market. Higher demand for plant-based and vegan snacks available in sustainable and biodegradable packaging will help the growth of the market. Availability of global flavors in such packaging further enhances the market’s growth.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5538

Gourmet Snacks Market Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the Gourmet Snacks Market in 2024

Europe dominated the market in 2024 due to higher demand for savory, salted, and artisanal snacks, due to the rich culinary heritage of the region. Higher disposable income leading to higher demand for organic, clean-label, and functional snacks is another major factor for the growth of the market. Germany, Italy, and France are some of the major countries contributing to the growth of the market in the region due to higher demand for gourmet category snack options such as gourmet cheese, exclusive wines, and gourmet chocolates.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing region in the foreseen period due to factors such as urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and higher demand for healthier indulgences available in flavorful options. Higher demand by health-conscious consumers for gluten-free, low-sugar, and organic snack options is another major factor for the growth of the market. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea have a major contribution in the growth of the gourmet snacks market in the region in the foreseeable period due to growing demand for healthier options like clean-label and functional products.

North America is observed to have Notable Growth in the foreseeable Period

North America is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to factors such as changing consumer interests, higher demand for premium and flavorful gourmet snacks, and healthier snacking options, which are helpful for the market’s growth. Demand for gluten-free, healthy, and flavorful snacking products by the consumers of the region helps boost the growth of the market. Availability of such snacks on different platforms also helps to boost the market’s growth.

Gourmet Snacks Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.94% Market Size in 2025 USD 68.03 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 74.12 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 147.03 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Gourmet Snacks Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The salted snacks segment led the gourmet snacks market in 2024 due to its high demand by consumers globally of different age groups. Salted snacks help one relax, calm the mind, and feel de-stressed due to the ingredients used in the manufacturing of the salty range. Hence, salty snacks such as chips, crackers, and pretzels are a go-to snack option for consumers globally, further fueling the growth of the market.

The bakery snacks segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to higher demand for such options by consumers globally. They are available in healthier options, allowing consumers to maintain their nutritional profile. Such snacks are also fulfilling, allowing consumers to lower their cooking time, which is further helpful for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Growing café and bakery culture, fueling the demand for gourmet bakery snacks, further helps the growth of the gourmet snacks market in the foreseeable period.

Product Analysis

The chips and crisps segment led the gourmet snacks market in 2024 due to its multiple health benefits compared to other traditional snack options. Chips and crisps have 50% less fat compared to other fried traditional snacks, helping the segment grow for the growth of the market. They can be paired with a variety of other nutritional dips and sauces, which is helpful for further enhancing the growth of the market. Chips and crisps are also available in premium and functional options, further fueling the growth of the market.

The meat snacks segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to their high demand by keto diet followers and low-carb diet followers. Such snacks are made from the finest cuts of meat and are seasoned with natural herbs and spices. Premium and gourmet meat snacks are free from any artificial flavors and preservatives and hence fuel the growth of the gourmet snacks market in the foreseeable period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the gourmet snacks market in 2024 due to the easy availability of different types of gourmet snacks in such stores. They also provide free tasting samples, which are helpful to attract consumers and double the purchasing capacity, which is helpful for the market’s growth. Such markets have different types of gourmet snacks segregated as per their nutritional benefits, further fueling the growth of the market. Consumers can also avail themselves of the bulk-buying options from such stores at competitive pricing.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to factors such as convenience, availability of different types of gourmet snacks, detailed reviews, and product information. The online segment also allows consumers to shop for different types of flavorful options at discounted prices, which is helpful for the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Tea Market : The global tea market size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034

: The global size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Plant-Based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market : The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Gourmet Snacks Market

American Gourmet of Snacks LLC

B&G Foods

Global Gourmet Pvt. Ltd.

GOURMET SNACK FOOD CO.

Isadore Nut Company LLC

Mister Snacks

Seattle Gourmet Foods

Snack Innovations Inc.

Sweet Jubilee Gourmet

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Salted Snacks

Bakery Snacks

Confectionery

Specialty and Frozen Snacks

By Product

Chips and Crisps

Meat Snacks

Fruit Bars/Granola Bars/Energy Bars

Fruit Snacks Nuts

Seeds and Snack Mixes



By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5538

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | FnB Market Pulse | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Beverage Flavors Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/beverage-flavors-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Dry Fruit Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market

➡️Frozen Meat Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-meat-market

➡️Fish Oil Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/fish-oil-market

➡️Soft Drink Concentrates Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soft-drink-concentrates-market

➡️U.S. Halal Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/us-halal-food-market