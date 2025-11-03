Pond Lehocky Giordano Welcomes Nationally Recognized Litigator Jeremy Abay to Lead New Haddonfield Office

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pond Lehocky Giordano announced today that Jeremy E. Abay, a whistleblower and class action attorney, has joined the firm to lead its new Haddonfield, New Jersey office and serve as Chair of the firm’s national Employment Litigation Group. This addition expands the firm’s reach into southern New Jersey and strengthens its work in complex litigation involving worker misclassification, healthcare fraud, and whistleblower protection.

Abay joins Pond Lehocky Giordano after more than a decade of representing whistleblowers, workers, and consumers in major litigation across the country. His practice includes False Claims Act and qui tam cases, wage and hour disputes, and consumer protection class actions. He has secured multimillion-dollar settlements on behalf of taxpayers, misclassified workers, and victims of corporate misconduct.

“Jeremy’s experience fighting for workers and whistleblowers and his proven track record in complex litigation make him an exceptional addition to our firm,” said Samuel Pond, Founding Partner of Pond Lehocky Giordano. “His leadership in Haddonfield reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to top-tier legal advocacy for working people across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.”

Abay served as trial counsel in the first two federal jury trials to address worker misclassification in the gig economy. Over the course of his career, he has litigated against major corporations including Uber, Novartis and Progressive Insurance, and his work has shaped the national debate over what it means to be an “employee” in the twenty-first century.

“Jeremy’s experience in whistleblower and class action law, combined with his academic background, brings an important perspective to our team,” said Jerry Lehocky, Founding Partner of Pond Lehocky Giordano. “He shares our belief that the law should serve as a tool for fairness and accountability.”

In addition to his litigation practice, Abay teaches at Rutgers Law School, where he serves as an adjunct professor instructing courses on employment law in the gig economy, whistleblower advocacy, and deposition advocacy.

“I am thrilled to join Pond Lehocky Giordano, a firm known for standing up for workers and those who expose wrongdoing,” said Abay. “I look forward to continuing my work helping clients who seek accountability and justice.”

With Abay’s addition and the opening of the Haddonfield office, Pond Lehocky Giordano continues to grow its footprint in New Jersey while expanding its nationally recognized practice in employment whistleblower, workers’ compensation and disability law.

Abay earned his J.D. from Rutgers School of Law as a merit-based scholarship recipient and received the Don F. D’Aqui Esquire Memorial Award for excellence in tort law. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, as well as before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and multiple federal district courts.

About Pond Lehocky Giordano:

Pond Lehocky Giordano is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to fighting for injured and disabled workers. With a strong presence throughout Pennsylvania, the firm has secured justice for thousands of clients in workers’ compensation, Social Security disability and employment law cases. For more information, visit www.pondlehocky.com.

