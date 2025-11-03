Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is Now FMOL Health

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FMOL Health announces the launch of its new brand identity. The new platform is designed to acknowledge the strength of the healthcare system while honoring each of its four markets’ local identity.

The positioning publicly unifies the healthcare system’s network of hospitals, clinics and care facilities throughout the Gulf South. While local markets have always been a part of the larger network of care, this move provides better clarity to the alignment between the health system and its facilities. The FMOL Health rebrand not only further unites the system’s facilities and over 20,000 team members but also reaffirms the dedication to the health and well-being of every individual it serves across Louisiana and Mississippi.

“For over 113 years FMOL Health has brought best-in-class care to the communities we are privileged to serve,” said EJ Kuiper, president and CEO of FMOL Health. “We are excited to introduce our new brand that honors the commitment to healthcare excellence in each of our markets, while emphasizing the strength of one unified regional health system.”

Changes the public can expect to see include the merging of the name FMOL Health with those of individual hospitals and clinics. The new brand will be rolled out across all physical locations, digital platforms and patient materials in the coming months. The health system is also taking this opportunity to launch new messaging and visual branding to better represent the organization’s culture and ideals. The theme of the campaign is “This is how we healthcare” - turning the word “healthcare” into a verb and utilizing storytelling as a way to communicate the health system’s unique qualities and approach to providing care.

"We are pleased to reintroduce ourselves with a brand that truly represents the personality of our health system," said Janice Lamy, chief marketing officer for the health system. “At FMOL Health, who we are and what we offer is unique from any other health system. From the mission and values that guide our work to our quality care and culture, our organization provides an exceptional care experience to the communities we serve."

While many exciting changes are coming for FMOL Health, the health system remains committed to honoring its history and mission. Equity and access continue to be central to the organization’s approach for improving the health of those across the Gulf South. Patients and the larger community will continue to see the same level of dedication, care and clinical excellence they have come to expect from the organization’s healthcare facilities. Aligned under a new name, FMOL Health is proud to continue its vocation to serve.

To learn more, please visit: https://fmolhealth.org/healthcare

###



About FMOL Health

FMOL Health is one of the largest healthcare systems based in Louisiana and is the leading healthcare provider for more than half the state’s population. The health system is a non-profit, Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the ministry serves patients in Louisiana and Mississippi through a network of hospitals, clinics, physicians and integrated health systems. The health system’s unified physician organization is comprised of more than 1,100 adult and pediatric primary care physicians and specialists. The system’s nine main campus hospitals include St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth in Gonzales, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital in Lafayette, Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa, and St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. For more information, visit fmolhs.org.



